Tezos (XTZ) Price Expected to Pump 20 Percent Soon

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 13:57
Yuri Molchan
Tezos (XTZ) is posting a mild rise on CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, traders are feeling bullish and expecting XTZ to surge ten to twenty percent soon
The tenth largest cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap is trading at $1.67 at press time, showing a rise of 6.07 percent. Meanwhile, traders on Twitter are bullish about this promising coin and expecting it to break out soon, and possibly even show a ten to twenty percent surge.

XTZ heading for $2

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ is bullish on XTZ. On his Twitter page, he shared his short-term expectation of seeing it rise ten to twenty percent to the 2,750/3,000 Satoshis level – that’s $2 at current rates.

Crypto Token Prices Unaffected by This Popular Indicator: Messari

‘XTZ will probably pump again soon’

The aforementioned analyst and crypto trader is not the only one bullish on XTZ right now. Trader ‘The Crypto Dog’ is assuming that the coin will likely start pumping soon

Twitter user ‘Crypto White Walker’ also posted a bullish XTZ chart

About two weeks ago, XTZ was listed on Binance.US. Thus, the coin got exposed to a large portion of new investors.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

