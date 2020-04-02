Tezos (XTZ) Price Expected to Pump 20 Percent Soon

Tweet-based article

Tezos (XTZ) is posting a mild rise on CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, traders are feeling bullish and expecting XTZ to surge ten to twenty percent soon

The tenth largest cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap is trading at $1.67 at press time, showing a rise of 6.07 percent. Meanwhile, traders on Twitter are bullish about this promising coin and expecting it to break out soon, and possibly even show a ten to twenty percent surge.

XTZ heading for $2

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ is bullish on XTZ. On his Twitter page, he shared his short-term expectation of seeing it rise ten to twenty percent to the 2,750/3,000 Satoshis level – that’s $2 at current rates.

‘XTZ will probably pump again soon’

The aforementioned analyst and crypto trader is not the only one bullish on XTZ right now. Trader ‘The Crypto Dog’ is assuming that the coin will likely start pumping soon

Twitter user ‘Crypto White Walker’ also posted a bullish XTZ chart

About two weeks ago, XTZ was listed on Binance.US. Thus, the coin got exposed to a large portion of new investors.