Tezos (XTZ) Gets Listed on Poloniex. Price Boost Incoming?

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 17:49
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Top 10 cryptocurrency Tezos (XTZ) finally lands on the Poloniex exchange

Contents

Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has listed Tezos (XTZ), the tenth biggest cryptocurrency. Traders will soon be able to post limit orders for three trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC), Tron (TRX), and Tether (USDT) as base currencies. 

Tezos (XTZ) Surges to New Bull Market High, Outperforming Bitcoin (BTC)

A new era for Poloniex 

As reported by U.Today, Poloniex spun out of its parent company Circle after being acquired by an unknown Asian group back in November. It later that Justin Sun, the CEO of Tron, also purchased a stake in the exchange.                  

Back in December, the exchange came under fire after urging followers to buy Tron (TRX) in a now-deleted tweet. 

XTZ became the latest addition to Poloniex. On March 12, it also added support for Chainlink (LINK), which currently occupies 14th place by market capitalization.    

Tezos (XTZ) Futures Trading Now Available on Binance

A small price bump

Poloniex, which once was one of the top crypto exchanges, has seen a steady decline in the number of online users and Bitcoin reserves over the past two years. This explains why the XTZ price barely budged on the listing. The token is currently up almost four percent, changing hands at $1.74. 

On Nov. 7, XTZ exploded by nearly 70 percent on Coinbase after the number one U.S. exchange implemented staking rewards.  

#Tezos News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

ByBit Crypto Derivatives Platform Launches USDT Contracts: Details

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 18:00
  • Vladislav Sopov

    When market volatility spikes, stablecoin-settled perpetual contracts can be a hedge againist potential losses. ByBit adds USDT-backed contracts to its range of products

Contents

With USDT perpetual contracts, the United States Dollar Tether (USDT) is used as both the quote and settlement currency.

Denominated in stablecoin

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the new line of perpetual contracts will enable two-way trading, i.e. allow traders to open long and short positions at the same time with different leverage.

That said, USDT perpetual contracts will replicate spot markets trading but with leverage options. This novelty also upgrades the cross-margin trading toolkit. Cross-margin allows unrealized profits and losses sitting on the account to be deployed as a top-up margin for other positions and even across other contracts.

E.g., the profit from a BTC-USDT contract can be used to fuel an ETH-USDT contract opened by the same trader. Thus, stablecoins make the trader experience seamless.

Extra features for safe trading

Alongside that, more trading toolkit options have been added. First of all, a Take-Profit/Stop-Loss (TP/SL) setting can now be found within the order placement window. A trader can now set both a TP and an SL directly when placing an order.

Delta Exchange, ByBit, FTX: Unbiased Analysis of Crypto Derivatives Exchanges

Also, margin setting requirements have been adjusted. Now, the requirements are significantly lower and much more customizable. Furthermore, traders can now participate in a shared insurance fund to offset the risk of liquidation.

#Bitcoin Derivatives

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

