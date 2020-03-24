Tezos (XTZ) Gets Listed on Poloniex. Price Boost Incoming?

Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has listed Tezos (XTZ), the tenth biggest cryptocurrency. Traders will soon be able to post limit orders for three trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC), Tron (TRX), and Tether (USDT) as base currencies.

🚀 New listing alert 🚀@Tezos is now available on #Poloniex! You can deposit $XTZ into your account now and soon you’ll be able to post limit orders for XTZ/BTC, XTZ/TRX, and XTZ/USDThttps://t.co/algpGE3TmB pic.twitter.com/Nr6KEdcYuk — Poloniex Exchange (@Poloniex) March 24, 2020

A new era for Poloniex

As reported by U.Today, Poloniex spun out of its parent company Circle after being acquired by an unknown Asian group back in November. It later that Justin Sun, the CEO of Tron, also purchased a stake in the exchange.

Back in December, the exchange came under fire after urging followers to buy Tron (TRX) in a now-deleted tweet.

XTZ became the latest addition to Poloniex. On March 12, it also added support for Chainlink (LINK), which currently occupies 14th place by market capitalization.

A small price bump

Poloniex, which once was one of the top crypto exchanges, has seen a steady decline in the number of online users and Bitcoin reserves over the past two years. This explains why the XTZ price barely budged on the listing. The token is currently up almost four percent, changing hands at $1.74.

On Nov. 7, XTZ exploded by nearly 70 percent on Coinbase after the number one U.S. exchange implemented staking rewards.