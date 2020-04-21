Tether Mints $120 Mln Worth of USDT. Bitcoin (BTC) Price Boost Incoming?

Tue, 04/21/2020 - 19:14
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin (BTC) price spikes two percent as Tether prints $120 mln USDT to address future demand
Flagship stablecoin issuer Tether has minted $120 mln more of its USDT stablecoin to replenish its inventory, which means that it anticipates even more demand. 

As explained by Tether and Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino, the new batch of coins will be used for future issuance requests.         

The flight to Tether

Tether, along with a batch of other stablecoins, has thrived during the coronavirus crisis, with its market cap recently surpassing $7 bln. 

As reported by U.Today, USDT recently became the third-biggest cryptocurrency, edging out XRP, according to OnChainFX data.   

After the March 12 market crash, investors rushed to fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies to hedge themselves against wild volatility. Since then, the stablecoin market has swelled to more than $8 bln (almost doubling in the span of two months).     

The fact that billions worth of stablecoins are presumably waiting to enter the market is one of the bullish Bitcoin narratives as of now.  

Bitcoin pumps two percent 

Because of a study conducted by finance professors John Griffin and Amin Shams, tongues have been waggling that Tether is an omnipotent force in the crypto industry that can manipulate the Bitcoin price at a whim.

This resulted in a class-action lawsuit against the company, but Tether vehemently denies the accusations thrown by its detractors.

While freshly minted USDT is yet no enter the market, its issuance recently coincided with a two percent price uptick. However, it is unclear whether it was the Tether news that painted BTC green. 

image by tradingview.com

Is $6,500 on the cards

However, the recent price increase might not be enough for Bitcoin to avoid a deeper pullback.

Trader Scott Melker claims that the leading cryptocurrency has to surge to $7,000 in order to be back in a bullish mode. Otherwise, a drop back to the $6,540 level seems likely. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

