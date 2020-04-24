'Stick with Bitcoin': Tom Lee's COVID-19 Study Faces Criticism

News
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 14:44
Alex Dovbnya
Critics of Fundstrat’s COVID-19 study say that Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has to get back to making Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

Fundstrat’s co-founder Tom Lee has come under fire after the firm published an eyebrow-raising COVID-19 study.

Investor and vocal Tesla bear Mark B. Spiegel commented that Lee should stick with Bitcoin, which was an obvious jab at a plethora of his bullish predictions.                  

Related
Bitcoin Price Reaching $500,000 Is 'Possible,' Says Fundstrat's Tom Lee

Wall Street’s biggest bull

A serology published by Fundstrat indicates that total coronavirus cases are greatly undercounted in New York since nearly 98 percent of them are asymptomatic. 

It’s important to understand that Lee is a relentless Wall Street bull who has been one of the most ardent proponents of a V-shaped recovery. Despite horrific jobless claims, he continues to insist that the S&P 500 has already bottomed.  

The Fundstrat study apparently rubbed many the wrong way because it plays right into his narrative by pointing out that keeping the economy shut down makes no sense.

Related
Fundstrat's Tom Lee in Hot Water for Speaking at Anti-Bitcoin Conference

“Cold War II propaganda”

Mark Yusko, the CEO of Morgan Creek Digital, reiterated that a massive overreach of governmental power was more than just about the coronavirus.

He slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for accusing China of spreading coronavirus-related misinformation, describing this as “propaganda.”

China’s attempts to cover-up the outbreak have been well-documented. As reported by U.Today, the interview of a whistleblower was recorded on a blockchain to prevent the Communist Party of China from censoring it.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy