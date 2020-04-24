'Stick with Bitcoin': Tom Lee's COVID-19 Study Faces Criticism

Critics of Fundstrat’s COVID-19 study say that Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has to get back to making Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions

Fundstrat’s co-founder Tom Lee has come under fire after the firm published an eyebrow-raising COVID-19 study.



Investor and vocal Tesla bear Mark B. Spiegel commented that Lee should stick with Bitcoin, which was an obvious jab at a plethora of his bullish predictions.

Wall Street’s biggest bull

A serology published by Fundstrat indicates that total coronavirus cases are greatly undercounted in New York since nearly 98 percent of them are asymptomatic.



It’s important to understand that Lee is a relentless Wall Street bull who has been one of the most ardent proponents of a V-shaped recovery. Despite horrific jobless claims, he continues to insist that the S&P 500 has already bottomed.

The Fundstrat study apparently rubbed many the wrong way because it plays right into his narrative by pointing out that keeping the economy shut down makes no sense.





“Cold War II propaganda”

Mark Yusko, the CEO of Morgan Creek Digital, reiterated that a massive overreach of governmental power was more than just about the coronavirus.



He slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for accusing China of spreading coronavirus-related misinformation, describing this as “propaganda.”

China’s attempts to cover-up the outbreak have been well-documented. As reported by U.Today, the interview of a whistleblower was recorded on a blockchain to prevent the Communist Party of China from censoring it.