Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM), Logarithmic Finance (LOG): Veteran and New-Gen DeFi-Oriented Protocols for 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The constantly expanding cryptoverse is scattered with various cryptocurrency projects – many propel themselves to the top but only some manage to stay there. We’ll take a peek at well-established cryptos such as Stellar (XLM) and Cosmos (ATOM), looking at the key features that have assisted these platforms in preserving their success, as well as some new promising cryptos.

Stellar (XLM)

Although the established network Stellar (XLM) has not shown any significant growth recently, Stellar has presented an unshakeable spirit – overall one of the most high-performing platforms consistently showing up in the top 50 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalisation.

Stellar (XLM) prides itself on its efficiency with a record number of roughly 83.26 transactions per second – an important number as it means their network is able to handle a vast number of transactions without becoming congested, an issue that has been prevalent in other major blockchain networks.

Stellar’s main purpose as a decentralised open-source network is to enable all forms of money to flow boundlessly around the world. They aim for all financial systems to exist on one sole network.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Another project envisioning a decentralised future is the Cosmos (ATOM), an ever-evolving ecosystem connected using ground-breaking IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol, and made up of multiple services and apps with new interchain features being added regularly.

As stated on their website Cosmos believes in “interoperability and autonomy over siloes and monopolies, collaboration and innovation over competition and status quo”.

According to CoinGecko.com, the price of Cosmos (ATOM) has increased from its lowest point, by 2251.3%, in the past two years. ATOM is a governance token that allows users to contribute to making decisions about the future of the network.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a novel platform in their presale stage, and as shown on their website they have developed a clear roadmap detailing how they will achieve their goal of introducing novel DeFi instruments.

They will be building an innovative ecosystem constructed around their goal of interoperability and offering decentralised cross-chain functionalities to allow early-stage blockchain innovators and investors to connect seamlessly.

The ambitious platform currently supports Ethereum and in the future will be adding support to other major blockchain networks such as Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche and Solana. Regarding wallets, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) supports MetaMask and details on their roadmap that they plan on adding support to Coinbase Wallet, Fortmatic, WalletConnect, and Portis.

In a system called NFT Swap, LOG token holders will have exclusive access to NFT auction functionality, meaning project innovators can accept payments for their NFTs in exchange for stablecoins or alternative cryptocurrencies.

Securipop (SECR)

An additional project has just entered the world of crypto – the decentralised token Securipop (SECR). The online world poses an array of risks, and so for those rightly concerned with privacy and the use of their data, this crypto project is one to look out for.

The principal focus of this platform is ensuring users have complete control over their virtual interactions, and in order to achieve this all users’ messages will be stored in the server’s memory rather than on a hard disk. As a result, users can trust that their messages will be secure and that no outside malicious parties will be able to access their data.

