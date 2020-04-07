U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Stellar Price Heads for $0.088 as SDF Starts 2.5M XLM Donation Program Against COVID-19

News
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 14:45
Yuri Molchan
After pumping 12.97 percent earlier today, XLM is trading at $0.0507 and heading higher, according to a crypto analyst
Contents
After pumping nearly 13 percent earlier today, XLM’s growth has dropped 4.31 percent. Still, the 13-ranked coin is trading at $0.0507, up from $0.049 earlier today.

Analysts are now watching this digital asset, making their bullish bets on it.

‘A long towards $0.075-0.088’

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ said that XLM is one of the coins that has caught his interest. Looking at the XLM/USD chart, he said that if the asset breaks the $0.0395-$0.04 level, then he might consider a long position towards $0.075-0.088.

He gave a bullish forecast on the XLM/BTC pair as well.

Hidden RSI bullish divergences

‘Trading-Guru’, from TradingView, stated that there are five hidden RSI bullish divergences on the XLM/BTC chart. Here’s what he has to say about it:

“We can see the price making several higher lows, whereas at the same time the RSI is making several lower lows. This is a bullish continuation pattern where the divergence indicates the end of a temporary retracement in an overall uptrend."

 

Image via TradingView

SDF kicks off 2.5 mln XLM donation program

As earlier reported by U.Today, on April 1, the CEO and Executive Director at Stellar Development Foundation, Denelle Dixon, addressed the Stellar community with a short video on the SDF Twitter page. She announced the start of a donation program to give away 2.5 mln XLM to several charities to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the charities Ms. Dixon mentioned in the video, including UNICEF, will receive 100,000 XLM. She encouraged members of the Stellar community to join this initiative and donate their XLM.

