Stellar Launches Donation-Matching Program in Response to COVID-19 Crisis. This Is How You Can Help

News
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 19:17
Alex Dovbnya
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) to donate 2.5 mln XLM to fight the coronavirus pandemic
Contents
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has announced the launch of a donation-matching that is powered by Stellar-based Lumenthropy.

The list of lumen-accepting charities includes UNICEF, The Tor Project, Freedom of the Press, and others.  

Philanthropy is more important than ever  

Denelle Dixon, the CEO of the SDF, says that the foundation has managed to remain stable in the time of uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 crisis. Hence, they want to give a helping hand to communities around by donating 2.5 mln XLM throughout April. 

The SDF will set the initiative in motion by donating 100,000 XLM to a total of six eligible charities supported by Lumenthropy. Members of the Stellar community are encouraged to send their own donations, which will be matched by the foundation. 

"We hope those of you who can and are looking for ways to support the global community will join us," Dixon said.  

Crypto companies mobilize to fight COVID-19

Numerous cryptocurrency companies have taken up the fight against the coronavirus. As reported by U.Today, San Francisco-based blockchain monolith Ripple sent $200,000 to philanthropic causes.

Meanwhile, Binance Charity kicked off the #CryptoAgainstCOVID campaign with a $1 mln donation.   

