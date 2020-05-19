Square’s Cash App Now Makes Sure You Don’t Forget to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Square's Cash App now allows its users to make automatic recurring purchases of Bitcoin.



It is now possible to buy a specific amount of BTC every day, week, or once in two weeks.

You can start small

The new feature will come in handy for those who use the dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy that presupposes investing the same amount of money over consistent intervals.



As reported by U.Today, Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Square and Twitter, is still maxing out his weekly purchasing limit of $10,000.



Those who can only afford to stack satoshis can now choose to display them in the app.



One satoshi is the smallest fraction of a Bitcoin, which represents roughly 0.00000001 BTC.





Dorsey says ‘No’ to altcoins

Dorsey has been a huge Bitcoin advocate for decades who recently called its white paper ‘poetry.’



Square’s Cash App made the lion’s share of its Q1 revenue from selling BTC to its customers.

However, Dorsey is not that keen on altcoins. When asked whether Square wanted to add Ethereum, he simply replied ‘No.’

