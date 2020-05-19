Square’s Cash App Now Makes Sure You Don’t Forget to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 07:43
Alex Dovbnya
The Twitter and Square CEO makes investing in Bitcoin easier by enabling automatic recurring purchases
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Square's Cash App now allows its users to make automatic recurring purchases of Bitcoin. 

It is now possible to buy a specific amount of BTC every day, week, or once in two weeks.   

Related
Decentralized Twitter: Jack Dorsey Introduces 'Bluesky'

You can start small

The new feature will come in handy for those who use the dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy that presupposes investing the same amount of money over consistent intervals.  

As reported by U.Today, Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Square and Twitter, is still maxing out his weekly purchasing limit of $10,000. 

Those who can only afford to stack satoshis can now choose to display them in the app.

One satoshi is the smallest fraction of a Bitcoin, which represents roughly 0.00000001 BTC. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent Jack Dorsey to Remain Twitter CEO

Dorsey says ‘No’ to altcoins

Dorsey has been a huge Bitcoin advocate for decades who recently called its white paper ‘poetry.’

Square’s Cash App made the lion’s share of its Q1 revenue from selling BTC to its customers.

However, Dorsey is not that keen on altcoins. When asked whether Square wanted to add Ethereum, he simply replied ‘No.’ 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy