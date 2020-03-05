Back

South Korea Officially Legalizes Cryptocurrencies: Unconfirmed

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 11:08
  • Yuri Molchan

    South Korean regulators have given the greenlight on crypto trading in the country, causing the community to go nuts with joy. However, no official confirmation yet

Contents

The News Asia has published a report causing crypto Twitter to dance with joy. According to the article, South Korean financial regulators have approved cryptocurrency trading.

This happens the day after the Supreme Court of India rejected the RBI crypto ban.

Korea legalizes crypto trading in full

The amendment that allows cryptocurrencies to be traded legally was passed earlier today during a full session of the National Assembly. From here on out, The News Asia states, citizens of the country are allowed to legally trade and hold digital currencies.

The local blockchain industry is likely to be restructured after this crucial event. Cryptocurrency trading platforms will have to comply with reporting requirements. Large exchanges are following this path already, but smaller-sized platforms may find it difficult to receive a license permitting them to continue trading.

Crypto community rejoces

The news caused crypto Twitter to go wild with joy. Top crypto influencers, such as popular YouTuber IvanOnTech and columnist Joseph Young have retweeted the news on their pages, expressing their bullish attitude towards Bitcoin and crypto.

IvanOnTech tweets:

“BREAKING: SOUTH KOREA LEGITIMIZES CRYPTO

THIS IS HUGE... Halving is gonna be epic #Bitcoin”

However, Joseph Young calls this move a big one, but not vital.

“The crypto legislation passed today in South Korea legitimizes the local crypto industry. It strengthens AML policies and requires exchanges to register with local financial authorities to continue operating. It's an important one, but not as extremely big as made out to be.”

This event takes place a day after the Indian crypto ban, imposed by the RBI in 2018, was lifted. This also provoked a bullish reaction from the community. Many believe the lifting of the Indian crypto ban, along with the halving that is going to take place in just over two months, may trigger a significant BTC price surge in the long term.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

$50,000 Worth of Bitcoin Generated by New York-Based Power Plant Every Day

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 14:25
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Greenidge Generation gas plant is able to earn 5.5 Bitcoin (BTC) per day while heating the state of New York

Contents

Greenidge Generation, a New York-based power plant that reopened back in 2016, has successfully managed to kill two birds with one stone.

Apart from supplying the state with electricity, it now also rakes in about 5.5 Bitcoin (around $50,000 at current prices) on a daily basis, Bloomberg reports. This is possible because of a recently installed mining facility that's comprised of around 7,000 miners.        

A new life

Greenidge was originally built in 1937 as a coal unit before eventually being shut down in 2011. It was dormant for five years before Connecticut-based private equity firm Atlas Holdings transformed it into a natural gas plant that was reopened in 2016 with a focus on producing clean energy.  

Because of its revenue generated from Bitcoin mining, Greenidge will now be able to operate all year round. Prior to that, it was only able to run in the summer and winter seasons when there is high demand for electric power.        

Staying profitable

While the idea of churning out coins with cheap electricity might sound attractive now, things are about to change in May when the mining reward per block is cut from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. As reported by U.Today, the annual revenue of Bitcoin miners could drop by a whopping $3.1 bln if the Bitcoin price were to remain the same after the halving. 

However, Greenidge CFO Tim Rainey is certain that the mining facility will remain profitable because of its "unique position."    

“Due to our unique position as a co-generation facility, we are able to make money in down markets so that we’re available to catch the upside of volatile price swings.”

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

