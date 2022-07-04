Solana (SOL), Chronoly (CRNO), or XRP: Novel and Veteran Coins to Watch During Bear Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ripple is awaiting a court ruling on the SEC case, which could help the coin rally if the outcome is supportive. Solana (SOL) has just released its own mobile phone Saga, that could open up new doors for the Solana blockchain. Chronoly (CRNO) which is currently in presale is a project that brings luxury watch investing and watch authentication to the blockchain, via asset-backed NFTs.

Ripple (XRP) is Picking Up Speed as SEC Case Adds Buyers

Ripple (XRP) is starting to see buyers emerge after the recent developments in the SEC case. The project saw its coin weighed down in the recent bear market, even as the case seemed to provide a promising turn of events. Ripple and the SEC are currently awaiting a court ruling on comments from a previous SEC director. Back in 2018, the director said that Bitcoin and Ethereum cannot be classed as securities. That could have a bearing on the future of the case and the SEC has tried to hide the documents in question.

Solana (SOL) Looks to Mobile for a Leg Up

Solana (SOL) has seen its price move back above $32 with the bounce in crypto assets. Solana has just released a mobile phone, named Saga. The $1,000 android mobile phone will be tightly connected to the Solana blockchain and will open up opportunities for web3 and NFTs on mobile. Solana also now has its own dApp store on android. The news could help Solana to find new use cases and accounts.

Chronoly (CRNO) Pre-Sale Up and Running

Chronoly (CRNO) is a new project and has not had the same investor attention that first propelled Ripple XRP and Solana SOL to higher market caps, but this might change when more investors become aware of the project’s platform and unique utility and use of NFTs.

Chronoly is the world’s first decentralised marketplace for fractional ownership in luxury watches. It enables Investors to trade fractional shares in high end watches like Rolex in the same way you would trade shares in a stock like Tesla.

Each NFT on the Chronoly marketplace is backed by a real version of watch, as the real-world value of the watch fluctuates in price, so does the NFT.

