Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Calyx Token (CLX): Veteran and New Cryptos for Cross-Chain Segment

Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Calyx Token (CLX) are in the spotlight for retail investors in 2022. While Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) have seen recent declines, the long-term prospects of both tokens are intact and the Calyx Token is currently in presale phase. The CLX token is going to be listed on major exchanges.

Solana Foundation fights for the environment

Solana has made great efforts to emerge as a scalable, cleaner, and secure blockchain. It recently funded the permanent destruction of CFC and HFC refrigerants. These are greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. The Solana network has seen significant adoption at very high rates as developers look toward scalable and cleaner blockchain networks.

The SOL token was trading at the $97.37 level at the time of writing. You can slowly accumulate quantities of the SOL token as the potential for more significant profits is immense here. The SOL coin could quickly rise and race towards the $100 region and beyond if the volume of buying increases.

Blockpass partners with ADA

Blockpass has officially partnered with the Cardano community to lend a hand in processing KYC for on-chain Cardano projects. Blockpass announced, “Through this collaboration, Blockpass will add Cardano crypto-addresses to the Blockpass App, and offer On-chain KYCTM services for Cardano ecosystem projects, optimizing their KYC requirements.”

The ADA token has remained range bound for a long time but this could be a sign of a bigger rally as huge projects are being built upon Cardano. The price could rally soon and you could benefit from adding the ADA token. You can also decide to stake the token for earning a passive source of income.

Calyx Token Enters Presale Phase

Calyx Token is a core native utility and governance asset of the Calyx ecosystem, a liquidity provider that will solve the issue of inadequate liquidity for token swaps. Users will be able to swap popular tokens easily at the click of a button. The Calyx Swap will reward liquidity providers in various ways to ensure adequate liquidity on the site.

Calyx will be governed through a decentralized organization and community members will be able to stake their coins and get a share in voting power. Proposals will be agreed to if voted in favour by the community. Such decentralized DAOs have become the preferred destination of liquidity providers as mainstream decentralized exchanges become heavily tilted in favour of large holders. However, in the CLX ecosystem, as long as you have a coin, you can get a share in deciding the future of the platform.

The Calyx ecosystem is fully permissionless meaning anyone can become a liquidity provider by contributing an equivalent amount of underlying tokens in exchange for LP tokens. The Calyx Swap will provide a direct interface between traders and liquidity providers.

The token is a fair launch and all unsold tokens will be burnt further reducing supply and creating deflationary pressure on the CLX coin. Team members have a six-month vesting period so nobody can dump tokens.

A considerable amount (60%) is earmarked for liquidity purposes while 30% is being sold via the presale. The remaining 10% is distributed to the team with a vesting period.

