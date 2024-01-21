Advertisement
Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Are Getting Ready For Reversal, Pushd (PUSHD) Presale Continues

article image
Guest Author
Pushd presale proceeds despite the correction on the cryptocurrency market
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 10:47
Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are seeing notable network growth. SOL's heightened network activity suggests a potential breakout to $120, while ADA enthusiasts anticipate a remarkable surge to $7. 

Pushd, priced at $0.075 is promising swift transactions and seamless crypto swapping. According to developers, Pushd aims to reshape decentralized marketplaces, seeking a transformative role in the crypto landscape.

Solana (SOL): Surge in Network Activity Prompts Interest

With Bitcoin Spot ETF approval, altcoin markets witness increased capital flow. Layer-1 projects like Solana (SOL) see heightened demand alongside Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA). SOL, trading above $92, maintains support at $90. Vital on-chain data reveals a surge in daily active users, reaching 429,162 addresses on Jan 17, signaling strong fundamental growth. The rise in fees paid to SOL proof-of-stake validators further confirms increased network usage. SOL's price uptick, driven by rising network activity, positions it for a potential breakout to $120, backed by on-chain indicators and bullish momentum.

Cardano (ADA): Potential for Remarkable Surge

Analyst Ali Martinez notes a potential pattern resemblance between Cardano's current consolidation phase and its behavior in late 2020. Drawing parallels to historical trends, Martinez predicts a significant surge for ADA, first hitting $0.80, experiencing a brief correction to $0.60, and eventually reaching an impressive $7. While speculative, the analysis suggests a potential 1,300% surge, echoing past patterns. Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts await the unfolding weeks and months for the potential fulfillment of this bold price prediction.

Pushd (PUSHD): Disrupting the Crypto Marketplace

In a market dominated by major online retailers, Pushd enters as a decentralized marketplace similar to most notable representatives of the industry. Priced at $0.075 in its presale, Pushd stands out with a unique twist, offering a place where transactions are swift, swapping cryptocurrencies is seamless, and user satisfaction is paramount.Beyond being a marketplace, Pushd represents a move towards low fees, fast transactions, and a rewards program, shaping its path with early supporter involvement. 

As the global e-commerce sector anticipates a $6 trillion journey, Pushd is positioned as a wildcard committed to transparency, efficiency, and user empowerment. Pushd is among projects that can be considered as dark horses. Reportedly, Pushd is ready to redefine decentralized marketplaces. 

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website

