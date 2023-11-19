Smart Investment Portfolio Considered by Polkadot (DOT), ImmutableX (IMX) Enthusiasts as InQubeta (QUBE) Pre-Sale Gains Steam

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

While 2023 was a grand year for the cryptocurrency market, all eyes are now on what 2024 holds for the sector. With the rollout of innovative altcoins, new records, and the sector's eye-popping market capitalization, the crypto market certainly didn't disappoint its patrons this year.

Given the current optimism in the market, analysts are already coming up with new insights about how to create a smart investment portfolio for the new year. Currently, their top picks include both old names like Polkadot (DOT) and ImmutableX (IMX), and new altcoins.

InQubeta has registered a massive rise in a short span of time because of its novel use case. It's a crowdfunding platform for startups working in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

As AI makes way for new applications across the industry, InQubeta has the potential to build disruptive solutions with DeFi.

InQubeta: Crowdfunding for AI startups

InQubeta is a cutting-edge platform where startups come to find resources for growth. They can source finances from genuine investors who can become their growth partners and help them realize their full potential.

The platform's native cryptocurrency is known as the QUBE token, and it helps create new avenues for both sides by serving as the official medium of exchange. Given how people are rushing to buy it, the QUBE token might be described as one of the best altcoins of 2023 in AI segment.

The InQubeta team has created a transparent and user-friendly model for startups and investors to interact with. The model uses tokenization to convert startups' rewards-based offers into NFTs and put them on display in its online marketplace.

These NFTs represent what the AI project is all about and how investors can gain from it. The QUBE platform also allows the fractionalization of NFTs. With investors getting the option of buying smaller parts of the NFT and not the entire asset, the project becomes more budget-friendly.

InQubeta is among the new altcoins which rose to impressive heights in 2023. For several analysts, the credit for this rise goes to the QUBE token's ability to keep its price safe in times of inflation or general market volatility.

The QUBE token's supply is used to manipulate its price and keep it from fluctuating. At all times, the supply is kept scarce. So, when the markets are in the red, internal inflation stays low, and the token price doesn’t change too frequently.

The decisions regarding operations are taken by the community members together. QUBE holders have the freedom to propose suggestions or changes that can add more value to the platform.

ImmutableX to help Arkbound up its gameplay

ImmutableX is a Layer 2 blockchain protocol for scaling Ethereum-based NFTs. The blockchain eliminates limitations of legacy networks like lack of liquidity scalability and a poor developer experience. ImmutableX registered a massive rise in 2023 and seems poised for a potential bull rally in the future, as per experts.

Its native token IMX is used for all transactional purposes within the ImmutableX ecosystem.

In a recent development, ImmutableX announced that it would be integrating the F2P game Arkbound within its network. With this latest move, Arkbound would be able to use blockchain to amp up its gameplay to give users a chance to monetize their in-game winnings.

Agrotoken to develop parachain on Polkadot

Polkadot is a sharded protocol that offers seamless transfers of data and assets. The transfers are made possible through a network of sovereign blockchains called parachains.

As these parachains have multi-chain properties, developers don't have to worry about a lack of interoperability. Its native token is called DOT and is widely preferred by both new and seasoned investors.

Polkadot recently was in the news after Agrotoken announced that it would be creating a parachain on the Polkadot network and help agribusinesses grow with the power of blockchain technology.

Conclusion

What adds to their appeal is that they are even praised by analysts for their growth potential. By choosing these tokens, crypto users can look forward to contributing to technological revolutions while fuelling a wave of financial independence.

However, cryptocurrency buyers must evaluate a new token carefully before committing huge funds. Diversification of assets can also reduce the risk in the long term.

