Silk Road Founder Shares Update from Prison Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Incarcerated Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht says that he 'feels well' as coronavirus cases surge at a rapid pace in prisons

Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the now-defunct drug marketplace Silk Road, says that he 'feels well' during the raging coronavirus pandemic. However, he's not sure whether or not some of his cellmates are infected.

A death sentence for inmates

Jails, which are crowded with aging people with underlying conditions, are petri dishes for the novel virus. Apart from the fact that there is no way for inmates to practice social distancing, they also suffer from dire sanitary conditions.

The pandemic prompted the British Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to release thousands of prisoners with fewer than two months to serve.

Numerous prisons across the U.S. also moved to drastically reduce their population to curb the spread of the lethal disease.

'Going a bit stir crazy'

Even though Ulbricht has so far dodged the coronavirus bullet, he claims that he is going 'a bit stir crazy' in his cell.

The 36-year-old recently spent his seventh birthday behind the bars in a high-security federal prison that is based in Tucson, Arizona. Ulbricht got a double-life sentence without parole for running the biggest drug market on the dark web.

Billionaire Tim Draper and other prominent figures have called for Ulbricht's release with the clemency petition surpassing 280,000 signatures.