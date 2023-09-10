Shiba Inu Blockchain Faces Scam Attack: Shibarium Lead Makes Explosive Revelation

In a startling turn of events, the blockchain ecosystem of Shiba Inu, known as Shibarium, finds itself under siege by scammers affiliated with the Pawswap project. This revelation came to light through a post by a prominent Shiba Inu administrator, known within the SHIB community as DaVinci. The malicious intent of these scammers is to impersonate the legitimate project PawZone while disseminating false information aimed at undermining Shibarium and its user base.

The situation has triggered concerns among Shibarium's dedicated community, prompting a response from another influential member. This member asserted that DaVinci's statement represents a personal opinion rather than financial advice. However, they emphasized support for the fellow SHIB enthusiast and emphasized prior support for PawZone (PAW), highlighting Pawzaar as one of the forthcoming features and heralding it as one of the pioneer NFT marketplaces on Shibarium, set to rival OpenSea.

Stay safe on Shibarium

As of the latest data from DefiLlama, Shibarium currently grapples with approximately $801,000 worth of assets locked in the platform. This marks a decrease from its peak when Shiba Inu's protocol boasted a staggering $1.47 million in total value locked a week ago. Notably, the largest project in terms of funds currently locked within Shibarium is MARSWAP, which accounts for $343,920, constituting 43% of the total value locked, according to the same source.

Shibarium, being a relatively young network, faces heightened risks of scam attempts, rug pulling incidents and network-related challenges, as previously highlighted by U.Today. The revelation of this scam conspiracy underscores the importance of vigilance within the burgeoning Shiba Inu blockchain.

As the Shibarium ecosystem grapples with this unfolding situation, the community remains hopeful that the collective resilience will help fend off these malicious actors and preserve the integrity of the network. Stay tuned for further developments in this ongoing saga.