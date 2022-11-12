SHIB Twitter Account Teases Major Announcement Coming, SHIB Army Takes Guesses

Twitter account @ShibInform is teasing the SHIB army, promising a “big announcement” coming soon. Here’s what the community thinks about it.
Another “big announcement” for SHIB is promised
As the aforementioned SHIB Twitter account teased the community with a big announcement, users in the comment thread began posting skeptical or ironic responses.
Several users, however, believe that this “coming announcement” may be to go with Shibarium, the layer 2 protocol for SHIB that the Shib army is looking forward to.
Big Announcement is Coming $SHIB LIKE if you’re excited ❤️— SHIBA INU (@ShibInform) November 12, 2022
However, as people keep asking the SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama about the date of the release, he would not provide any exact date and has been saying just “soon”.
Earlier this week, as news of Shibarium again emerged on Twitter, the second largest meme coin SHIB suddenly outperformed Dogecoin, the original canine token, by whopping 30 percent.