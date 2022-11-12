SHIB Twitter Account Teases Major Announcement Coming, SHIB Army Takes Guesses

Sat, 11/12/2022 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
This major SHIB handle tells the SHIB army there is a major announcement to be made soon
SHIB Twitter Account Teases Major Announcement Coming, SHIB Army Takes Guesses
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Twitter account @ShibInform is teasing the SHIB army, promising a “big announcement” coming soon. Here’s what the community thinks about it.

Another “big announcement” for SHIB is promised

As the aforementioned SHIB Twitter account teased the community with a big announcement, users in the comment thread began posting skeptical or ironic responses.

Several users, however, believe that this “coming announcement” may be to go with Shibarium, the layer 2 protocol for SHIB that the Shib army is looking forward to.

Related
Elon Musk Explains Why He Rejected FTX Founder’s $3 Billion Offer to Buy Twitter

However, as people keep asking the SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama about the date of the release, he would not provide any exact date and has been saying just “soon”.

Earlier this week, as news of Shibarium again emerged on Twitter, the second largest meme coin SHIB suddenly outperformed Dogecoin, the original canine token, by whopping 30 percent.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano's "Best Days Are Ahead," Community Predicts
11/12/2022 - 18:26
Cardano's "Best Days Are Ahead," Community Predicts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image USDP Stablecoin Makes It to Top 50, Who's Next?
11/12/2022 - 17:58
USDP Stablecoin Makes It to Top 50, Who's Next?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image SHIB Records Slight Gain in Short-term Speculators, Here Is What's Happening
11/12/2022 - 17:04
SHIB Records Slight Gain in Short-term Speculators, Here Is What's Happening
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide