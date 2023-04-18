SHIB, DOGE, BTC Can Now Be Bought Widely Thanks to BitPay's New Partnership

Shiba Inu and dozen other top cryptocurrencies can now be bought thanks to this new collaboration

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Top payment processing company BitPay has spread the word about its recently inked partnership with Ramp Network – a fintech company that allows buying crypto and converting it into fiat. Now, millions of users will be able to buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and more than 20 other cryptocurrencies.

The headquarters of BitPay's new partner, Ramp, are located in London, with smaller offices in Warsaw, Wrocław (Poland) and Miami (U.S.).

BitPay + Ramp = SHIB

As a result of this partnership, SHIB, along with more than 20 other cryptocurrencies, can be bought via Ramp's checkout. According to BitPay's tweet, earlier, it had already teamed up with Simplex, Wyre and MoonPay.

Simplex bridges payments from bank cards to crypto and back. Wyre offers a payments API to bridge blockchain and businesses. MoonPay is another service that allows one to buy digital currencies.

BitPay is a crypto payment gateway that helps various companies and vendors to accept cryptocurrencies for the goods and services they offer. Among the cryptos that BitPay works with are SHIB, BTC, ETH, DOGE, ETH, etc.

🎉 We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with @RampNetwork!



Now available, buy #crypto with Ramp. Use the #BitPay App to choose from 20+ cryptocurrencies.



Ramp is the 4th partner we’re adding to the BitPay App (in addition to Simplex, Wyre and MoonPay). pic.twitter.com/OlPIvB0WDR — BitPay (@BitPay) April 17, 2023

Wallet count on Shibarium has been surging – reason

As reported by U.Today recently, the beta test version of the Shibarium Layer 2 network has been growing at an immense pace as millions of wallets have been linked to it daily.

As of now, Puppyscan shows that the wallet count has increased from 11 million to over 13 million within merely 24 hours, now standing at 13,394,498.

The overall number of transactions is not growing as fast as that, remaining only slightly above the 3.5 million level so far – 3,528,349.

The reason behind the previous massive growth has now been revealed by Twitter user "Shib Pixel Pups (Shibarium Tech)," who seems to be a member of the Shiba Inu team as "Shibarium Tech" is the name of the official Telegram chat launched by SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama, where all issues and news regarding the Layer 2 blockchain are being discussed.

This Twitter user revealed that he had written a script that created nearly 10 million wallets for Puppynet (that is the name of the Shibarium beta) and made more than three million transfers on this testnet. Aside from that, he launched approximately 1,620 tokens on Puppynet.

I wrote a script creating over 9.5 million wallets on #Shibarium beta and ran over 3 million transactions. I've created ~1620 tokens on the platform as well.



There is much work that needs to be done. Namely around holder count, processing time, resiliency and reliability.$SHIB pic.twitter.com/vONVNdBD2W — Shib Pixel Pups ( Shibarium Tech ) (@ShibPixelPups) April 17, 2023

The goal of creating wallets, making transactions and launching that many tokens is to stress test the Shibarium beta. However, this tweet was published on April 17, when the number of wallets was over 11 million. As mentioned above, more than two million wallets have been added, so unless this is still the above-mentioned script at work, new users have been joining Puppynet and linking their addresses to it.