Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Seven Ethereum (ETH) Paris Conference Participants Tested Positive for Coronavirus

📰 News
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 13:44
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    With six new cases of coronavirus among EthCC conference participants confirmed yesterday, suspending major crypto events doesn't seem like an overreaction anymore.

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

The way the cryptocurrency sector has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak will be a subject for future discussion, but one facet has already become clear. Seven world-level developers from the Ethereum (ETH) community have been diagnosed with COVID19 after participating in EthCC in Paris.

List has been updated, unfortunately

Zhen Yu Yong, co-founder of the Torus Labs decentralized financial ecosystem, was the first of the participants of the Ethereum Community Conference, held in Paris on March 3-5, 2020, to test positive for coronavirus. He disclosed this information three days ago and asked everyone who had come in contact with him to get tested.

He also admitted that he might have been infected at the EthLondon or EthDenver conferences. In addition, last night, six more cases of positive diagnoses were unveiled by attendees of the Paris meet-up.

As per March 14, 2020, the list of infected EthCC guests includes the following Ethereum (ETH) community members:

  1. Zhen Yu Yong of Torus Labs,
  2. Afri Shoedon, independent developer,
  3. Jacques Dafflon, author of ERC-777 token standard,
  4. Marco of Gnosis PM,
  5. Johannes Pfeffer of Atpar.io,
  6. Werner Jacob, investment banker and crypto enthusiast,
  7. The seventh case was reported by Lefteris Karapetsas of Rotki who avoided disclosing the name of the person infected.

Black swan with wings stained with blood

It was only two weeks ago that the Ethereum Foundation co-founder Vitalik Buterin declared he was certain that crypto markets aren't concerned with the coronavirus. However, on March 12, 2020, overall panic resulted in massive Bitcoin (BTC) longs liquidations followed by the most tremendous daily drop in all of Bitcoin (BTC) history.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Worst Day Since 2017: What Happened? - READ MORE

However, according to Charles Edwards, head of Capriole investments, crypto markets show such horrible correlation with stocks and gold only in periods of extreme fear or extreme greed.  That said, the next bullish run of cryptocurrencies may be as rapid its recent flash crash.

The U.Today team sends sincere words of support to all those mentioned and wishes them a swift recovery and to stay healthy.

#Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Crypto Fund Co-Founder: Accept Reality, Crypto Market is Broke

Crypto Fund Co-Founder: Accept Reality, Crypto Market is Broke
Nocoiners Eager to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Reasons

Nocoiners Eager to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Reasons
XRP Liquidity Index Struggles to Reach New High After XRP Price Crash

XRP Liquidity Index Struggles to Reach New High After XRP Price Crash

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Crypto Fund Co-Founder: Accept Reality, Crypto Market is Broke

📰 News
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 14:00
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The aftermath of the recent crypto market crash will be discussed for many months to come, if not, years. The DeFi tools collapse is one of the results

Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

Managing partner of MulticoinCap investments fund, Kyle Samani, outlined not the short-term outcomes from March 12, 2020, but how it may affect the future of decentralized finance development.

It's going be worse next time

Many analysts claim that the ongoing market recession is the first test for Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies as a 'safe haven'  for investors and a store of value and remittances instrument. Unfortunately, right now, it appears to be failing. 

For example, Kyle Samani noticed that decentralized financial applications, as well as other cryptoeconomic institutions, lost integrity and synchronization during the mass liquidation. In a nutshell, the latency periods of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, Ethereum (ETH) network and centralized systems may differ markedly. Thus, a certain asset, at any given moment, may have a different price on various platforms.

Mr. Samani dismissed almost all of the solutions to the problem of cross-system interoperability currently available, such as sharding, optimistic roll-ups, Lightning Network, etc.

He bitterly noted that neither Bitcoin (BTC) nor Ethereum (ETH) has the opportunity to solve the issues disclosed. However, a brand-new technological basis may:

New base layers with 1,000x capacity - this is the most clear solution technically, but the hardest to pull off socially. Lots of BTC and ETH bag holders

DeFi hard days: numbers

The recent bloodbath resulted in enormous liquidations on DeFi markets. According to the DeFi Pulse explorer, the amount of total value locked in DeFi applications on March 13, 2020, was 50% lower than one week ago. During the toughest hours, it barely exceeded $500M.

TVL locked in DeFi dropped 50% in a week
Image by DeFi Pulse

The heaviest losses were registered for the DAI stablecoin by Maker DAO. The recent carnage almost cut it in half as it dropped from 80.2 to 49M DAI in only two days. 

#Decentralization #Ethereum #Dai News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Crypto Fund Co-Founder: Accept Reality, Crypto Market is Broke

Crypto Fund Co-Founder: Accept Reality, Crypto Market is Broke
Nocoiners Eager to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Reasons

Nocoiners Eager to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Reasons
XRP Liquidity Index Struggles to Reach New High After XRP Price Crash

XRP Liquidity Index Struggles to Reach New High After XRP Price Crash

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more