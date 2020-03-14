Seven Ethereum (ETH) Paris Conference Participants Tested Positive for Coronavirus

With six new cases of coronavirus among EthCC conference participants confirmed yesterday, suspending major crypto events doesn't seem like an overreaction anymore.

The way the cryptocurrency sector has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak will be a subject for future discussion, but one facet has already become clear. Seven world-level developers from the Ethereum (ETH) community have been diagnosed with COVID19 after participating in EthCC in Paris.

List has been updated, unfortunately

Zhen Yu Yong, co-founder of the Torus Labs decentralized financial ecosystem, was the first of the participants of the Ethereum Community Conference, held in Paris on March 3-5, 2020, to test positive for coronavirus. He disclosed this information three days ago and asked everyone who had come in contact with him to get tested.

I fell ill yesterday and have just been diagnosed with #COVID2019. Everybody who had close contact @EthCC_ or @ETHLondon with me should take extra precautions and/or get tested — Zhen Yu Yong (Zen) (@zenzhenyu) March 11, 2020

He also admitted that he might have been infected at the EthLondon or EthDenver conferences. In addition, last night, six more cases of positive diagnoses were unveiled by attendees of the Paris meet-up.

I was tested positive for #COVID19.



Given my symptoms and timing, I was probably infected at @EthCC_ and/or one of the side/after events.



If you have flu symptoms after EthCC, please get tested and stay home. — Afr (@a4fri) March 13, 2020

As per March 14, 2020, the list of infected EthCC guests includes the following Ethereum (ETH) community members:

Zhen Yu Yong of Torus Labs, Afri Shoedon, independent developer, Jacques Dafflon, author of ERC-777 token standard, Marco of Gnosis PM, Johannes Pfeffer of Atpar.io, Werner Jacob, investment banker and crypto enthusiast, The seventh case was reported by Lefteris Karapetsas of Rotki who avoided disclosing the name of the person infected.

Black swan with wings stained with blood

It was only two weeks ago that the Ethereum Foundation co-founder Vitalik Buterin declared he was certain that crypto markets aren't concerned with the coronavirus. However, on March 12, 2020, overall panic resulted in massive Bitcoin (BTC) longs liquidations followed by the most tremendous daily drop in all of Bitcoin (BTC) history.

However, according to Charles Edwards, head of Capriole investments, crypto markets show such horrible correlation with stocks and gold only in periods of extreme fear or extreme greed. That said, the next bullish run of cryptocurrencies may be as rapid its recent flash crash.

The U.Today team sends sincere words of support to all those mentioned and wishes them a swift recovery and to stay healthy.