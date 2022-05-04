Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Goes Multi-Chain While Cosmos (ATOM), The Sandbox (SAND) Are Surging Again

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

New-gen project Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has caught an uptrend after its launch in January 2022, but is it strong enough to protect its gains in Q2, 2022?

Introducing Seesaw Protocol (SSW), a novel Web3 ecosystem for DeFi and metaverses

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) provides scalable alternative mechanisms for users who want to access the range of reliable, decentralized services that the blockchain offers.

The 3% fee charged for each transaction on the Seesaw Protocol (SSW) network is distributed to existing members. The Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is specifically configured to implement projects in the field of e-learning. The Seesaw Protocol, which wants to be one of the pioneers of change in the field of digital education in Web 3.0, has also started projects to create its own Metaverse universe in the field of education. This project, which was released in January 2022, entered an upward trend in a very period of short time.

Seesaw Protocol is a decentralized, surveillance-free ecosystem of DeFi products built on top of the Binance Chain (BNB). The project token, SSW in total is distributed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains. Besides being the native currency of the Seesaw Protocol ecosystem, it is tradeable on decentralized exchanges (DEX) like PancakeSwap.

It will be possible to transfer SSWs between several chains with almost zero transaction fees in the future.

Cosmos (ATOM): Cross-Chain Ecosystem for DeFis

Cosmos (ATOM) is a profit-driven cryptocurrency that offers a market value of services and products. It was launched in 2014 by Ethan Buchman and Jae Kwon.

Cosmos (ATOM) has a supply of 286 billion ATOM, with a total market capitalization of $6 billion as of September 2022. The project is aimed at reducing the barriers to entry for blockchain development and promoting interoperability between different blockchains. Cosmos achieved its market value through a successful Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2017, which raised $17 million. The project has been backed by some major investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Obvious Ventures. As of September 2022, Cosmos (ATOM) is ranked 23rd on CoinMarketCap’s list of largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

The Sandbox (SAND): Metaverse Pioneers

The Sandbox (SAND) is a blockchain-based freely customisable game. The goal is to create a unique virtual life experience for all players.

As everyone knows, the concept of a Metaverse started to become popular in early 2021. One of the outstanding projects in this field, The Sandbox (SAND), increased its recognition considerably and gained a serious audience around the world. Factors such as Facebook's change of name to "Meta", the development of VR technology, and the increase in the number of Metaverse tokens were effective in the increase in The Sandbox's popularity.

Considering the last 6 months, it is possible to say that the coin experienced its golden age in November of 2021. Moving around $0.05 in August, SAND showed a sharp upward trend in November, reaching $8.40 level, igniting the metaverse token craze.

