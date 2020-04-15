Scammers Impersonating U.Today with Fake Bitcoin (BTC) Giveaway

COVID-19 scammers are on the prowl with a fake U.Today Facebook page that promotes a Bitcoin giveway

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

A fraudulent Facebook account is impersonating U.Today to promote its fake Bitcoin (BTC) giveaway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scammers behind the sham encourage victims to send from 0.05 BTC to 5 BTC to their wallet address to instantly increase the deposited sum by a multiple of five.

image by facebook.com

Back in January, we also published a warning about a bogus Ethereum giveaway that bad actors launched on behalf of U.Today to celebrate an Apple partnership that never happened.

U.Today never asks its readers to send money for investment purposes and never organizes any giveaways or airdrops. Everyone who posts such messages is a scammer.

Please, make sure that you are subscribed to our official Facebook page to get the latest news about crypto and blockchain.

We also want you to immediately report all fake social media profiles (there can be more than one of them).