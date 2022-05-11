Сalyx Token’s CLX Live in Pre-Sale as SOL, XRP, TRX on Crossroads

Calyx Token enters its first presale phase as Solana, XRP and Tron are in the middle of crypto market going down

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In April 2022, crypto industry collapsed by 16.4%. It is not surprising that many cryptocurrency investors are reconsidering their portfolios right now.

Calyx Token’s CLX asset entered its first pre-sale phase

Calyx Token (CLX) is in its first presale phase. It is a core native cryptocurrency of new permissionless and community-driven liquidity protocol developed with the aim of allowing multi-chain crypto trading, as well as sourcing of liquidity from various sources to encourage trading and token swaps at the lucrative rates.

Calyx Token (CLX) has plans to revolutionise the community-driven model by adopting the CalyxDAO. It has plans to empower its community members with fair representation. CalyxSwap is a project on the platform that will benefit three major groups of users.

Users will earn a percentage of fees from the executed swaps by being liquidity providers and adding the token to common liquidity pools.

Traders will enjoy “atomic” token swaps in a single transaction.

Holders of the CLX tokens will be able to participate in the protocol’s governance and vote on proposals while still earning rewards.

The total supply of CLX tokens will be 1 trillion and unsold tokens will be burned and removed from circulation permanently. One of Calyx Token’s (CLX) selling features is its promise of fast and simple single transactions for swaps with CalyxSwap.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is the fastest growing blockchain in the world with a market cap of over $28 billion. It has the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto and thousands of projects across DeFi, NFTs, Web3.0, and more. One of the reasons for its popularity and success is that it is not built on the Ethereum network. It has its own blockchain and its native currency, SOL, which are used to pay its transaction fees.

Solana (SOL) is a blockchain protocol known for its speed, currently handling about 65,000 transactions per second (TPS). It also has very low transaction fees, especially compared to Ethereum (ETH).

XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRP) is a permissionless, decentralised and open-source blockchain that can process and complete transactions in about 3-5 seconds. Its goal is to provide practical, sustainable, and environmentally friendly alternatives for global transactions.

Tron (TRX)

Founded in September of 2021 by H.E. Justice Sun, Tron (TRX) is an open-source decentralised blockchain network with smart contracts, operating on a Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It is a platform for content creation and sharing. It is where content creators can directly connect with their fans. The token is currently one of the top 20 crypto projects on CoinMarketCap ranking at 20th with a market cap of over $7 billion. The native token of the Tron network is TRX.

