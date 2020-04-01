Safe Haven? Bitcoin (BTC) Greatly Outperforms Stocks in Q1 Despite Price Plunge

The Dow blows Bitcoin (BTC) out of the water with a 23 percent crash in Q1

Even though Bitcoin's safe-haven status faltered due to its massive crash in March, it still ended up performing way better than U.S. stocks in Q1.

According to CNBC's estimations, the Dow notched a 23 percent decline, which marks its worst first quarter to date. Meanwhile, BTC is only down 10 percent from where it was trading three months ago.

A brutal quarter for stocks

The U.S. equities market was on a roll in early 2020 when new all-time highs seemingly became a new norm during the longest-lasting bull market in history.

However, things took a dramatic turn in late February when it became clear that the deadly coronavirus was rapidly spreading all around the globe. From Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, global equities suffered their worst sell-off since the 2008 GFC and entered correction territory.

Things came to a head on March 17 when the Dow tanked by 2,997 points (13 percent), its biggest decline since the Black Monday crash that took place in October 1987.

The Dow and other major indexes have had a mild recovery, but investors fear that the rapidly growing number of coronavirus infections in the U.S. could evaporate recent gains.

Bitcoin shows its risk-on side

Bitcoin also started its Q1 on a high note by rallying all the way to $10,500 in mid-February. However, it finished the first quarter in 2020 in the red due to its abysmal price action in March.

With that being said, there is a good chance that Q2 could be much better for the leading cryptocurrency given its past performance.

As reported by U.Today, the correlation between Bitcoin and stocks recently reached a new high due to the global liquidity squeeze. However, Luno's Vijay Ayyar believes that it is still an uncorrelated asset that is yet to establish itself.