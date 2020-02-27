Roger Ver Slams Bitcoin Maximalists for Only Caring About Price

Original article based on tweet

Crypto influencer Roger Ver bashes Bitcoin maximalists, saying that pumping BTC and fixing their profits is all they care about, sounding much like John McAfee

Formerly known as ‘Bitcoin Jesus’, Roger Ver has taken to Twitter to kick radical fans of Bitcoin. He says that they hold nothing but BTC and only dream of it going to the moon so they can buy a Lambo.

As for him, Ver states that he holds various crypto assets. However, if we are to take his words on faith, all he dreams of is shaking off the power of the world’s governments and stopping them from controlling peaceful people.

Bitcoin maximalists only hold a single coin and want to pump it.



I hold dozens of coins and just want crypto to undermine the power of governments to control peaceful people. — Roger Ver (@rogerkver) February 27, 2020

Is Roger Ver turning into a copy of John McAfee?

Former antivirus magnate John McAfee is very well known on Twitter for his libertarian views and his certainty that crypto will in the future allow the population of our planet to do without banks and governments.

This year, in November, McAfee is taking part in the US presidential elections. However, he admits that he is not going to be president and that he is doing it only to help people throughout the world become aware of crypto on a massive scale.

He often states in his tweets that cryptocurrencies and blockchain can give people freedom from the government, taxes and banks.

Recently, he also started criticizing Bitcoin, calling it an ‘ancient technology’ and saying that in the future much better blockchain payment systems will appear.

As if to prove his life views and values, John McAfee has been on the run for over a year – doing his best to avoid meeting the US IRS for not paying taxes for around eight years. As McAfee states, he wants to avoid falling into the hands of the CIA.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Trader Who Got 2020 Right Expects 'Wild Price Action' Due to Halving - READ MORE

Vitalik Buterin accuses crypto traders of selfishness

Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin is another top crypto figure that has been criticizing crypto traders (including BTC investors) for caring about nothing but their gains.

Posting screenshots of crypto news featuring the coronavirus, he says it is creepy seeing people eagerly watching for a global disaster expecting it to pump their coins.