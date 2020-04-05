Roger Ver Explains Why COVID-19 Will Lead to 'World-Wide' Great Depression

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) proponent Roger Ver expects the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus to be on par with the Great Depression

'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver continues to brush aside the danger posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest tweet, one of the most influential people in the crypto industry claims that that the economic fallout from country-wide lockdowns on both sides of the Atlantic will lead to a new economic depression that will cause far more deaths than the virus itself.

Worse than the Great Depression

The world economy is already in the middle of its sharpest decline since the Great Depression that took place in the 1930s.

The U.S. alone lost 701,000 jobs in March, which is already the biggest monthly drop since the Great Recession in 2009. Considering that the number of its coronavirus cases growing at a rapid pace, already surpassing 300,000, it's now far-fetched to assume that the April jobs report could be the worst one to date.

Economist Nouriel Roubini predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could be even more destructive than the Great Depression.

Dangerous rhetoric?

Prominent Bitcoin proponent Tim Draper also suggested that the economic impact of lockdowns is worse than the virus itself since it would lead to a huge spike in unemployment.

With more businesses failing to weather the economic shock caused by COVID-19, the narrative has been picking up steam.

However, Ver recently appeared under fire for trying to downplay the deadly virus by pointing to the fact that it actually causes fewer deaths than seasonal flu. His highly insensitive came just one week before coronavirus killed more New Yorkers than 9/11.