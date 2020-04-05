U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Roger Ver Explains Why COVID-19 Will Lead to 'World-Wide' Great Depression

News
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 08:00
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) proponent Roger Ver expects the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus to be on par with the Great Depression
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!

'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver continues to brush aside the danger posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest tweet, one of the most influential people in the crypto industry claims that that the economic fallout from country-wide lockdowns on both sides of the Atlantic will lead to a new economic depression that will cause far more deaths than the virus itself. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pumpers Compared to COVID-19 Opportunists by Roger Ver

Worse than the Great Depression 

The world economy is already in the middle of its sharpest decline since the Great Depression that took place in the 1930s.

The U.S. alone lost 701,000 jobs in March, which is already the biggest monthly drop since the Great Recession in 2009. Considering that the number of its coronavirus cases growing at a rapid pace, already surpassing 300,000, it's now far-fetched to assume that the April jobs report could be the worst one to date. 

Economist Nouriel Roubini predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could be even more destructive than the Great Depression.   

Related
Roger Ver Slams Bitcoin Maximalists for Only Caring About Price

Dangerous rhetoric? 

Prominent Bitcoin proponent Tim Draper also suggested that the economic impact of lockdowns is worse than the virus itself since it would lead to a huge spike in unemployment.  

With more businesses failing to weather the economic shock caused by COVID-19, the narrative has been picking up steam.

However, Ver recently appeared under fire for trying to downplay the deadly virus by pointing to the fact that it actually causes fewer deaths than seasonal flu. His highly insensitive came just one week before coronavirus killed more New Yorkers than 9/11.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Is Doing Just Fine Compared to S&P 500 During COVID-19 Crisis. This Chart Shows Why
John McAfee Calls Bitcoin (BTC) 'Worthless,' Shows Support for These Three Cryptocurrencies
U.S. State Bank Closes Amid COVID-19 Market Recession. First Victim of Coronavirus?