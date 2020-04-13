Roger Ver: COVID-19 Is 'Very Dangerous'

Roger Ver admits that the coronavirus is 'very dangerous' after comparing it to the flu

UPDATE: In a comment shared with U.Today, Roger Ver says that his tweets 'are not contradictory in any way.' He claims that that the worldwide response to the virus is going to lead to more deaths than the virus itself.

'The flu is very dangerous, Corona is very dangerous, driving a car is very dangerous, living life is very dangerous. People who are worried about Corona, the flu, or other dangerous things in life, can self isolate, but leave the rest of us alone. The world wide reaction to the Coronavirus is likely going to cause more deaths than the Coronavirus itself,' Ver wrote.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) proponent Roger Ver now admits that the novel coronavirus is 'very dangerous.' However, his Venn diagram shows that the pandemic shouldn't be an excuse for long-lasting government overreach.

Ver concedes on the danger posed by the virus

The latest tweet represents a dramatic shift in the rhetoric of the COVID-19 skeptic. For comparison, he tweeted that those who were worried about the virus had to sell-isolate just two weeks ago, which was seen as an unbecoming move by crypto Twitter. Ver also drew ire for attaching the tweet with the number of deaths caused by other illnesses while ignoring the parabolic nature of the pandemic.

The coronavirus is approaching two million cases worldwide with more than 118,000 deaths. So far, the worst-affected countries are struggling to flatten the curve.

A crypto libertarian

Of course, the fact that Ver doesn't want governments to impinge on his rights doesn't come as a surprise given that he holds strong libertarian beliefs. In 2017, he even proposed creating a utopia together with another early Bitcoin adopter Olivier Janssens.

“Dying with a pile of money isn’t any fun, so let’s make the world a better place,” Ver said.

Even contracting the disease cannot sway staunch libertarians. Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul, who has already recovered from the coronavirus, recently slammed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for severely limiting people's freedoms.