RoboApe Token (RBA) Launches as Competitor to Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Meme Coins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Meme coins are among the most talked-about assets in the crypto market ever since famous crypto influencer Elon Musk endorsed the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), creating a frenzy on social media. Since then, interest in meme coins has risen considerably, and major crypto players continue to invest in the asset regularly.

As the name implies, meme coins are based on Internet memes and several other things such as influencers and current events. Interest in meme coins continues to divide opinion, though. Many see the asset as a cheap bet with huge potential, while others view it as a joke. One thing is sure, though, the cryptocurrency is going nowhere anytime soon.

RoboApe Token (RBA), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) tokens have all chances to attract crypto enthusiasts.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) originated as a joke in the beginning. Its initial purpose was to poke fun at the cryptocurrency industry. However, it has grown into one of its biggest cryptocurrencies since then.

Part of this growth is down to the efforts of the famous crypto enthusiast Elon Musk. After he called it his favourite cryptocurrency, the token began to experience a massive increase in value. The token is currently among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

DOGE, like many other coins, runs on its dedicated blockchain, which operates using a proof of work consensus mechanism. It is easier for miners to complete the mathematical equations that record transactions on the blockchain, thus making Dogecoin very efficient for processing payments.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is an Erc-20 token running on the Ethereum Blockchain, and just like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency inspired by memes on the Internet. The token was created as an “experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building” by a developer known only under the pseudonym “Ryoshi,” meaning “fisherman” in Japanese.

What is most exciting about Shibu Inu (SHIB) is that the project is 100% run by the community. The community has a deep desire to move away from rigid social structures and traditional mindsets to discover new ways to solve problems.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is compatible with the vast Ethereum ecosystem. The community has taken advantage of this to create crypto apps such as Shiba, a DEX that allows users to trade and stake tokens without an intermediary.

RoboApe Token (RBA)

RoboApe Token (RBA) has one goal and one goal only, to redefine the meme token culture, and it aspires to do so by providing meme and crypto enthusiasts with a DeFi platform that offers experiences and services centered on meme culture that is unavailable on centralized alternatives.

RoboApe Token (RBA) is an Erc-20 token that runs on the Ethereum Network. The project will function as a community-driven DAO, and members of the RoboApe community will be provided with development initiatives and resources.

In addition, an entirely free educational hub will be made accessible to community members to inform and educate said members on all things crypto. Plans are also in place to participate in charitable games and events to make the world better. Exclusive RoboApe merchandise will be made available to establish a larger community and increase market hold.

