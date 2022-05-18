RoboApe (RBA) Goes Live Whilst Dogecoin (DOGE), ApeCoin (APE) Manias Losing Their Steam

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Remains Top Dog

As the original meme coin, it is no surprise to see Dogecoin (DOGE) continue to dominate the crypto charts, keeping its place in Coin Market Cap's top 20 despite the general dip in the crypto market that has occurred in past days.

One of Dogecoin’s (DOGE) most successful systems, which allows it to be accessible to both experienced and new crypto users, is its choice of two wallet systems; the ‘light’ Multidoge wallet and ‘full’ Dogecoin Core wallet.

Both of these wallet systems are effective for different purposes, allowing Dogecoin (DOGE) to be used and transferred via blockchain synchronisation in whatever way best suits users. It is this freedom for users that gives Dogecoin (DOGE) the edge, making it approachable to new users and therefore likely to continue drawing in new users.

RoboApe (RBA) Launches Novel Meme Coin Ecosystem

Another meme coin set to enter the scene is RoboApe (RBA), with its innovative decentralised community system that prioritises expansion and exciting user experiences over individual profiting. It is a space made for community growth, and for giving back.

Ads

The coin is deflationary, meaning coins will gradually be removed from circulation thus making those still in circulation more valuable. This scarcity will allow the system to reward early adopters and participants in the community, whilst still having enough supply to expand and reward future users later down the line.

Furthermore, with the developer wallet being excluded, the community is given further incentive to work together, collaborating to create projects and achieve success.

The community can work together to grow RoboApes (RBA) token value through NFT minting and trading, and can come together in eSports competitions held on the platform, with the ability to promote and advertise these events and specific leagues giving further options for financial growth.

With all of these options, plus the tools available for even more projects to be created on the RoboApe (RBA) platform, the ever-expanding nature of this project is set to continue its progress.

ApeCoin (APE)

Another primate-themed meme coin, ApeCoin (APE) is still holding strong to its position as a high performing token, after its explosive release back in March.

Created by Yuga Labs, the team behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, ApeCoin (APE) has several purposes, primarily surrounding the company's metaverse project Otherside as well as future projects aiming to expand the company into exciting new Web 3.0 ventures.

Those in possession of ApeCoin (APE) have access to the ApeCoin DAO, the decentralised governing system that dictates what ApeCoin (APE) will do next.

Yuga Labs have again and again proven their ability to make it big in crypto, and so access to their currencies DAO could spell success for those involved.

More Information on RoboApe (RBA):

Presale: https://ape.roboape.io/register

Website: http://roboape.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ROBOAPE_OFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ROBOAPE_TOKEN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roboapetoken