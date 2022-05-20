RoboApe Launches Novel Meme Coin RBA, Aims at Following DOGE Success

RoboApe offers a DeFi platform for crypto enthusiasts and an NFT marketplace for digital art fans

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Meme tokens have been a key component of the market-wide bull run in the cryptocurrency markets.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has earned the greatest traction and popularity among the myriad meme tokens that have flooded the market.

After Dogecoin's popularity skyrocketed, a profusion of new meme tokens entered the sector but seldom had a use case.

RoboApe (RBA), a novel meme token, is gaining popularity among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Let's examine these two tokens in-depth.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer digital currency that enables holders to transfer payments without a third party. These transactions are confirmed via multi-node network encryption and stored on the public ledger.

However, the year 2022 has been challenging for Dogecoin (DOGE). DOGE is in a state of stagnation since the cryptocurrency has been unable to recreate its rise in 2021.

In 2022, Dogecoin has seen consistent drops and small increases. Dogecoin (DOGE) lacks intrinsic value and infinite supply, making it an inflationary asset.

One of the most attractive characteristics of Dogecoin is that it is entirely decentralised, and even the cryptocurrency's creator has no investment in the token, making it a real cryptocurrency of the people.

RoboApe (RBA)

The RoboApe (RBA) token is a meme for the crypto industry with various community-centric services.

RoboApe is a meme token with outstanding utility that returns more than it takes by offering a DeFi platform for crypto enthusiasts and an NFT marketplace for digital art fans.

RoboApe (RBA) intends to evolve into a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) to provide token holders with decentralised decision-making power. This guarantees that no one entity controls the protocol and is regulated by consensus.

RoboApe (RBA) will also have tools for content producers and developers. Creators may use the platform to generate memes, images, animations, instructional material and special events. Meanwhile, developers will be able to leverage smart contracts and construct entertaining apps.

According to its white paper, Individuals seeking unique experiences or services centred on meme culture accessible on centralised alternatives or social media will constitute a significant portion of the RoboApe ecosystem.

The RoboApe ecosystem will be powered by the ERC-20 RBA token, which will offer investors a variety of advantages and use cases.

