RoboApe Introduces Utility Coin RBA To Enthusiasts of Chiliz (CHZ), Binance Coin (BNB)

Here are three established and novel utility coins: Chiliz (CHZ), Binance Coin (BNB) and RoboApe (RBA)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The popularity of cryptocurrency continues to rise and everybody is beginning to join in; this means that the crypto market is under constant improvement. For example, utility and meme coins.

Current Crypto Market Report

The cryptocurrency market is growing in spades and bounds with hundreds of coins going live daily but what makes a project truly stand out is utility, it's what truly drives a project.

Despite the buzz around crypto, only projects with good utility can be sustained and stand the test of time.

A great use case is what attracts potential investors to new projects, it makes the token stand out in the throng and progress exponentially. Here are three established and novel utility coins: Chiliz (CHZ), Binance Coin (BNB) and RoboApe (RBA).

The Potential Of Utility Tokens

Chiliz (CHZ)

Chili (CHZ) enables sports teams to create their own fan utility tokens using blockchain technology. Fan tokens are governance tokens that give fans a say in how their favourite team is run. Chiliz’s customer list includes the UFC and big soccer clubs such as Manchester City, River Plate, and FC Roma.

The idea of the Chiliz business model is that supporters must first own CHZ in order to purchase tokens for their favourite club.

The CHZ utility token now has a long-term demand.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is Binance’s utility token. Binance Coin holders can earn a 25% trade discount on Binance’s crypto market, as well as crypto staking discounts.

Binance competes effectively against large brokers such as Huobi, with 80 million users and 600+ coins on offer. The exchange runs more smoothly when you have some BNB.

However, many investors just purchase BNB as a means of accumulating capital. The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain is the foundation for BNB Coin. Compared to the busy Ethereum blockchain, this has far lower gas fees.

Many new utility tokens, such as Lucky Block, have chosen BSC as their launch platform. BNB is expected to have greater success in the long run as a powerful utility token.

Image by RoboApe

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a new meme cryptocurrency with a wide range of applications. It has strong utility and will provide DeFi services to its subscribers, thus it could potentially rise after listing.

RoboApe (RBA), a new cryptocurrency available for presale on its website, has the potential to rise high in the future. The RBA Token will give users access to a number of services, including an NFT marketplace, a token swap mechanism, community eSports competitions, and DAO access.

The RoboApe platform will be built with a bridge function that will be deployed in the future to make token transfers simple. Although the RBA Token is an ERC-20 token, it will be bridged to other chains.

The site will also host free games and events to encourage community participation and involvement among all users.

