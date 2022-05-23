RoboApe Introduces Novel Meme Coin RBA Amidst Dogecoin (DOGE) Retracement

As much as Dogecoin (DOGE) is setting trends in the crypto market, RoboApe (RBA) represents new generation of meme coins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Meme coins have created quite a buzz in the last year, gaining traction while attracting the public with the fun feeling everyone craves. The Dogecoin (DOGE), for example, drew several eyes in the crowd during its debut, as it reached an all-time high. This paved the way for other meme coins and added to their popularity. Today, there are over 100 meme coins available for trading in the crypto market. The success of Dogecoin (DOGE) has continued to increase people’s interest in meme coins and the overall cryptocurrency industry.

Now, RoboApe (RBA), a new meme token, is being introduced and comes with unique features and functionalities. From the NFT and DeFi community to the media and entertainment sector, this cryptocurrency has proven to level and compete with the standard meme coins available. In this article, we shall be reviewing these tokens and also revealing the functionalities that make RoboApe (RBA) an interesting meme token to watch in 2022.

Dogecoin (DOGE): From Zero to Hero

At the top of the market in 2021, the meme token phenomenon Dogecoin (DOGE) acquired colossal success. From being dismissed as a joke, this coin has made its way to coinmarketcap, where it is currently listed among the top 10 by market capitalisation.

The coin's popularity was sustained and steady, thanks to the community's public relations efforts. These measures, combined with the influence of Tesla creator Elon Musk, who approved the currency and dubbed himself the Dogefather, aided the coin's growth.

Ads

The Dogecoin (DOGE) blockchain has no central authority because it is open-source and decentralised. Dogecoin (DOGE) was one of the first cryptocurrencies to show how social media may affect the value of a currency. As DOGE continues to grow, it has set the pace for many memes and NFT coins, making it a household name in the eyes and ears of the public.

RoboApe (RBA) introduces new pre-sale phase amidst bear market

This futuristic meme cryptocurrency aims to become a token with an exceptional utility to give back more than it takes. Based on the Ethereum network, it intends to function as a community-driven DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organization), providing resources and decision-making initiatives directly to its community without the influence of intermediaries or any third-party.

What sets RoboApe apart?

RoboApe (RBA) is considered unique as it possesses some functionalities and features that some meme cryptocurrencies don’t. Let’s review two of these features.

The RoboApe (RBA) Academy

This academy is a learning institution built in the RoboApe (RBA) ecosystem that trains investors, enthusiasts, and newbies who want to learn about cryptocurrency. As the world needs a credible source and access to vital information about the crypto world, this academy has created a platform for all that to be possible.

The provision of financial opportunities through DeFi

RoboApe (RBA) intends to combine the meme community with the DeFi world. It aims to provide financial opportunities for NFT enthusiasts where individuals will be able to mint their NFTs on the RoboApe (RBA) platform and also incorporate a marketplace where NFT owners can sell and display their works. It also plans to extend its web to other sectors of the crypto economy.

Summary

With the features and functionalities, utilities, and other unique benefits RoboApe (RBA) provides, it has all chances to impact the crypto meme world upon its launch. As much as Dogecoin (DOGE) is setting trends in the crypto market, RoboApe (RBA) represents new generation of meme coins.

For more information on RoboApe (RBA), visit:

Presale: https://ape.roboape.io/register

Website: http://roboape.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ROBOAPE_OFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ROBOAPE_TOKEN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roboapetoken