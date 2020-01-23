BTC
Ripple's XRP Sales Decline Dramatically in Q4. Will XRP Price Rebound?

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Will XRP become a more attractive investment option now that Ripple has drastically reduced its sales?

Ripple's XRP Sales Decline Dramatically in Q4. Will XRP Price Rebound?
Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

San Francisco-based blockchain monolith Ripple only sold $13.08 mln worth of XRP tokens in Q4, according to its recently released quarterly report. The above-mentioned figure only comes from institutional direct sales.    

Ripple's sales on the decline (finally) 

Ripple has so far delivered on its promise to adopt a more "conservative" approach to XRP sales. They dropped by a whopping 73 percent quarter-over-quarter (from $50.12 mln in Q3 to $13.08 mln in Q4). 

This is a world of difference compared to the $251.5 mln it dumped on the market back in Q2 2019, which remains the highest quarterly sum to date.    

Ripple
image by twitter.com

XRP struggles to make a ripple 

Back in August, Messari's Eric Turner attributed Ripple's aggressive selling to the declining price of the third biggest cryptocurrency.    

“Ripple keeps selling because it is a major source of revenue for them,” Turner said.

However, Ripple CTO David Schwartz insisted that their $10 bln giant was funded by venture capital, and investors don't XRP to give his company money.           

It remains to be seen whether this dramatic drop in institutional sales will result in a relief rally for XRP whose price action has been nothing short of abysmal for the last year.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

