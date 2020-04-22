Ripple's XRP Risks Losing Top-3 Spot to Tether (USDT)

Tweet-based article

The most popular stablecoin USDT, now ranked as the fourth currency among the top ten, is quickly closing in on Ripple’s XRP

Due to the growing popularity of stablecoins, which started even before the COVID-19 crisis, Tether recently moved into the fourth position on the top ten crypto list. Now, there is a risk that Ripple’s XRP may lose its position on the top-10 scale to Tether.

Will Tether replace XRP on the top-10 scale?

USDT could be on the verge of pushing XRP from its top-three position as the market capitalization of Tether is growing fast and is about to exceed that of XRP.

This news was shared by prominent investor and entrepreneur Alistair Milne just now.

Even though CoinMarketCap shows slightly different data as per the market cap, it still looks like USDT indeed may take the third position on the list.

Tether’s popularity rises

At the moment, stablecoins, especially USD-backed ones, are becoming increasingly popular as the crypto market, including Bitcoin, is becoming unstable. Right now Tether’s USDT (on various blockchains) is the most popular stablecoin, which has allowed it to take the number 4 spot on CoinMarketCap. Many believe that USDT is used for manipulating the BTC price.

Speaking of stablecoins in general, Ethereum is now becoming the most popular platform for launching stablecoins on, as it was for ICOs in 2017 and earlier.