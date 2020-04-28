Tweet-based article

Ripple’s XRP Price Pumping With $0.25 in the Cards

News
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 11:21
Yuri Molchan
The third largest currency, XRP, is pumping and analysts are expecting it to continue rising, setting $0.25-$0.30 as their next targets
Contents

The third largest currency, XRP, is showing a 3.59-percent rise on CoinMarketCap and is already trading at $0.2045. Analysts are in a heated discussion in their threads, offering their opinions on the targets, which include $0.23, $0.25, $0.30.

XRP is pumping towards $0.25

Analyst Michael van de Poppe has posted two tweets dedicated to Ripple’s XRP today. In the first one, he just seems to be curious about what is happening to the third most popular coin. He merely posts ‘XRP?’

In the second one, he offers his take on the current situation with the coin’s price. The analyst compares XRP to its rival Stellar Lumens (XLM), saying that XRP now seems identical to the move XLM made before surging to the high inside the range.

Van de Poppe expects the next targets for XRP to be 3,000 and 3,300 Satoshis ($0.23, $0.25). Although, he admits that he has not ruled out a slight pullback.

Heading for $0.30?

Traders going by the name ‘MarketMinds’ are offering their perspective on the current XRP setup. They believe that the coin has a chance at rising and testing the $0.30 resistance.

Image via TradingView
“XRP/USDT is inside a clearly downtrend channel, but on what seems to be a bullish accumulation pattern on daily charts, if we break this accumulation on the upside movement we have a lot chances to test the Resistance of this channel.”

Big retracement expected for XRP

Earlier, trader ‘Transparent-fx’ shared his take on short-term XRP price movements. He believes that the coin is likely to reverse after hitting the $0.20 level and retrace into the $0.15 area.

Image via TradingView

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

