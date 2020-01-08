BTC
Original article based on tweet

Ripple’s XRP Price Likely to Hit Next Target of $0.239 Soon, Crypto Trader Believes

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    As the XRP price regained the $0.21 level the other day, crypto traders are now expecting it to keep rising and take the $0.239 level for a start

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

XRP has had a good start this year, rising from $0.19 to $0.21. Now, the eyes of the community are on this coin with the bulls expecting XRP to keep rising.

On Tuesday, the financial analytical agency Weiss Ratings stated on its Twitter page that XRP may see a significant price rise as soon as Ripple has sold a large portion of XRP it holds, giving the bulls a hope to buy a Lambo with their XRP in the future.

“The next target for XRP is $0.239”

Trader @HaraldoXRP is expecting XRP to keep rising. He has set the next target for this asset at $0.239 – close enough to the current level of $0.2129.

XRP 1
Image via Twitter

Another trader, @CryptoDonAlt, also noticed a sudden rise of XRP as 2020 has kicked off, spreading bullish sentiment around.

XRP 2
Image via Twitter

Is XRP in a rising trend?

Crypto_Bitlord, an influencer in the XRP community and its thought leader, believes that XRP is following a rising trend. The blogger shows extremely high price marks that the coin may reach in the future but some believe them to be unlikely.

XRP 3
Image via Twitter

XRP surges after a year of Ripple’s milestones

The sudden surge of XRP was presumably triggered after Binance launched an XRP/USDT perpetual contract for margin trading the other day. Quite possibly that a cumulative effect has taken place – all the numerous milestones, including the successful ODL corridors set up by Ripple with MoneyGram to Mexico and the Philippines – have played out after the last straw with the Binance XRP/USDT contract had fallen on it.

As reported by U.Today earlier, XRP has been delisted from the crypto exchange that belongs to the Japanese messaging giant LINE. No specific reasons were given for that, except that XRP 'does not meet the local standards'. Still, that has not made the price go down, at least for now.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Will Launch Sharding in 2020, ConsenSys Ex-Top Manager Says

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Former Head of Global Business Development at ConsenSys Andrew Keys annualy reviews blockchain tech progress and publishes his forecast during the first days of new year.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Since 2016, Andrew Keys, co-founder of ConsenSys Capital and managing partner of Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors, has made detailed predictions about the mainstream trends of blockchain progress. In his 2020 report, he highlighted the opportunities for Ethereum.

The year 2020 in Ethereum (ETH): Sharding and CME Futures

Mr. Keys is extremely optimistic about the progress of Ethereum (ETH) network transition towards a Proof-of-Stake consensus. He is sure that Ethereum (ETH) devs will deliver not only Phase 0 but even Phase 1 with the final sharding design.

Moreover, he claims that the release of the first Beacon Chain explorer by Vitalik Buterin should be considered the first stage of new Ethereum (ETH):

 Proof of Stake Ethereum exists. It’s alive!

Also, Mr. Keys foresees that CME Ether Futures will be announced in 2020 and will go live in 2020. According to him, it will be Chicago Mercantile Exchange that will let crypto assets to evolve into a full-fledged investment tool class.

Layer One vs Layer Two: Who's The Favorite? 

It looks like Mr.Keys is a great advocate of Layer 2 solutions for Ethereum (ETH) network. It is a class of technologies that unload the main chain by processing some data off-chain. It significantly brings to the scalability and speed of the Ethereum (ETH) transactions.

He named three top Layer 2 solutions: Plasma, sidechains and payment channels by Raiden. The progress of these solutions will be catalyzed by a commercial and technological demand: 

There was a time when blockchain scaling was driven by theory and hope. No longer! 

Layer One solutions or 'Ethereum killers' won't be able to comply with regulatory frameworks in 2020, Mr. Keys concluded.

Have you ever read the annual predictions by Andrew Keys? Does it work? Tell us in Comments!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

