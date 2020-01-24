Ripple's Upcoming IPO Splits XRP Investors into Happy and Disappointed Ones, Here's Why

Brad Garlinghouse has just announced an upcoming Ripple IPO. However, not all XRP investors seem to be happy about it

During the World Economic Forum that is currently taking place in Davos, Switzerland, Brad Garlinghouse announced that Ripple intends to conduct an IPO within the next twelve months.

He did not specify the time it is meant to happen, he just said that ‘it's a natural evolution for our company' and that he expects Ripple ‘to be on the leading side’.

Gradually, various responses started to appear on crypto Twitter, which clearly show that not all XRP investors are happy about this announcement.

“In the next 12 months, you’ll see IPOs in the crypto/blockchain space. We’re not going to be the first and we’re not going to be the last, but I expect us to be on the leading side… it’s a natural evolution for our company.”

‘That's incredibly disappointing to hear’

Twitter user GreenEggsnHam (with over 16,000 followers) writes that he is disappointed to hear the news from Ripple of plans to go public.

He reminds the community that Ripple has plenty of digital cash in the form of XRP stored in their escrow wallet and that Ripple has enough money to work the way they please without selling shares.

He also says:

“This is nothing but a wealth transfer mechanism and I find it utterly disgusting. There is zero reason for Ripple to become a publicly traded company - they don't need the funds. I expected more from these guys.”

However, further down in the thread, the user admits that the IPO announcement has not changed his bullish attitude towards XRP prospects.

Must Read Ripple and Davos: XRP Mentioned in World Economic Forum (WEF) Toolkit - READ MORE

‘After the IPO, brokerage firms will hopefully start offering shares’

Another XRP investor, Michael B, is one of those who are happy with what Brad Garlinghouse has told the audience. Expecting Ripple to get more liquidity without further XRP sales and to get more funds from Wall Street, he believes that, after the IPO, retail investors would be able to buy Ripple shares. Michael B made it clear that he would definitely buy some.