U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Ripple's Partner Sued for Cancelling Deal Over COVID-19

News
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:50
Yuri Molchan
Ripple’s partner, a Japanese financial conglomerate, cancelled a deal due to the coronavirus spread and the party harmed filed a legal suit
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

SoftBank, Ripple’s partner in the MoneyTap and PayPay-LINE deal, has cancelled its $9.6 bln deal with WeWork due to the coronavirus' effect on customers and now WeWork is suing the financial conglomerate.

SoftBank cancels their deal with WeWork

In October last year, WeWork won a tender set up by SoftBank Group worth $3 bln. That amount was a part of the much large financial package ($9.6 bln) that the financial giant was going to give WeWork to save it from its current difficulties. In addition, the deal would have given SoftBank control over the startup.

Now, SoftBank has cancelled the deal right in the middle of the COVID-19 spread around the globe.

The financial heavyweight referred to the coronavirus' effect on customers as it explained the reasons they cancelled the deal. Additionally, the company pointed to criminal investigations connected to WeWork in the US.

In response to that, WeWork’s legal team has started a legal action against SoftBank. After cancelling the tender offer with WeWork, the financial giant is working on a deal with Trustbridge Partners as an alternative.

Related
Ripple Wires 63.7 Mln XRP to Jed McCaleb, Followed by 133 Mln XRP More
 

WeWork’s cash trouble

Prior to inking a deal with SoftBank in October last year, WeWork had to cancel its plans for an IPO due to financial difficulties.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Ripple Wires 63.7 Mln XRP to Jed McCaleb, Followed by 133 Mln XRP More
Crypto Stolen in Cryptopia Hack to Go Back to Holders, Judge States
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Rallies 12 Percent Ahead of Today's Halving. Will Bitcoin (BTC) Follow Suit?