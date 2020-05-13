Ripple’s Largest ODL Corridor Helps Move 132 Mln XRP as XRP Price Targets $0.30

Tweet-based article

Ripple’s largest ODL corridor takes part in transferring 132 mln XRP while an analyst expects XRP to recapture the $0.30 level soon

Among all the five ODL corridors powered by the RippleNet, the Mexican Bitso exchange is the largest, working on Ripple investments raised in late 2019.

Over the past twenty-four hours, a massive amount of 132.1 mln XRP was transferred by major global crypto exchanges with the help of Bitso.

Meanwhile, analysts are expecting the XRP price to start increasing and head for the $0.30 level. A retracement of XRP is also likely, though.

132.1 mln XRP moved by exchanges and Ripple-backed Bitso

The XRPL Monitor has spotted eight transactions, carrying large amounts of XRP, totaling 132.1 mln – that is $26,089,929.

The largest lump totaled 60 mln XRP ($11,842,017) moved by Binance between its wallets.

Bithumb transferred 24 mln, Bitstamp was also detected in this company of ‘XRP-movers’.

Ripple’s biggest corridor, the Mexico-based Bitso exchange wired 30.5 mln XRP ($6,907,843) in four transactions.

XRP price targets $0.30

Trader ‘ProjectSyndicate’ from TradingView is bullish on the third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, and believes that it is headed towards $0.30, and thus may rise seventy percent from the current $0.19 level.

“XRPUSD 6daily chart. The setup is still valid. For the bulls, unless recent floor cracks next few days. 70% upside from here, target 30-31 cents.”

Trader and ElevateUX founder ‘Potsy’ also eyes a possible XRP price surge. However, he also admits that the coin might start retesting a trend back towards $0.13.

