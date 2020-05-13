Tweet-based article

Ripple’s Largest ODL Corridor Helps Move 132 Mln XRP as XRP Price Targets $0.30

News
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:25
Yuri Molchan
Ripple’s largest ODL corridor takes part in transferring 132 mln XRP while an analyst expects XRP to recapture the $0.30 level soon
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Among all the five ODL corridors powered by the RippleNet, the Mexican Bitso exchange is the largest, working on Ripple investments raised in late 2019.

Over the past twenty-four hours, a massive amount of 132.1 mln XRP was transferred by major global crypto exchanges with the help of Bitso.

Meanwhile, analysts are expecting the XRP price to start increasing and head for the $0.30 level. A retracement of XRP is also likely, though.

132.1 mln XRP moved by exchanges and Ripple-backed Bitso

The XRPL Monitor has spotted eight transactions, carrying large amounts of XRP, totaling 132.1 mln – that is $26,089,929.

The largest lump totaled 60 mln XRP ($11,842,017) moved by Binance between its wallets.

Image via Twitter

Bithumb transferred 24 mln, Bitstamp was also detected in this company of ‘XRP-movers’.

Ripple’s biggest corridor, the Mexico-based Bitso exchange wired 30.5 mln XRP ($6,907,843) in four transactions.

Image via Twitter

Related
Ripple Ventures into Lending to Offer Loans to RippleNet Customers

XRP price targets $0.30

Trader ‘ProjectSyndicate’ from TradingView is bullish on the third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, and believes that it is headed towards $0.30, and thus may rise seventy percent from the current $0.19 level.

Image via TradingView
“XRPUSD 6daily chart. The setup is still valid. For the bulls, unless recent floor cracks next few days. 70% upside from here, target 30-31 cents.”

Trader and ElevateUX founder ‘Potsy’ also eyes a possible XRP price surge. However, he also admits that the coin might start retesting a trend back towards $0.13.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy