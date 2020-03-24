Ripple Transfers 130 Mln XRP to Anonymous Wallet – Will It Impact the Price?

Original article based on tweet

Over the past several hours, XRPL Monitor detected several massive transactions, totalling slightly over 174 mln XRP. Most of it was sent by Ripple

As XRP has entered the green zone along with Bitcoin and the rest of the market, the XRPL Monitor has noticed several major transfers in which 174.4 mln XRP was moved over the past eleven hours.

The biggest ones among them were made by Ripple, totaling 130 mln XRP sent by the cryptocurrency heavyweight.

Meanwhile, traders are sharing their take on the future XRP price, after the Bitcoin rate growth and Monday’s announcement of the US Fed to launch a ‘QE infinite’.

Ripple and major exchanges move 174.4 mln XRP

The XRPL Monitor Twitter bot has reported that over the past several hours several large transactions were made, bearing 174.4 mln XRP in total.

Three of those were conducted by blockchain giant Ripple.

Transaction Type: Payment

Amount: 100,000,000 XRP

Fee: 4,000 drops (0.004 XRP)

Sender: Ripple

Sender Balance: 50,000,099.985687

Receiver: r3u9Yrb7Kgaiw3CZqk1t3yQ8YagrNVT665

Receiver Balance: 103,000,000.993509

Link: https://t.co/AxJ8BpCW3w — XRPL Monitor (@XRPL_Monitor) March 23, 2020

Transaction Type: Payment

Amount: 20,000,000 XRP

Fee: 100 drops (0.0001 XRP)

Sender: Ripple

Sender Balance: 56,962,615.131811

Receiver: rfKE2k3iCYyPFj89aiWD7jZPRg8pNCkveH

Receiver Balance: 25,502,395.02723

Link: https://t.co/MdKviQlyBg — XRPL Monitor (@XRPL_Monitor) March 23, 2020

Transaction Type: Payment

Amount: 10,000,000 XRP

Fee: 100 drops (0.0001 XRP)

Sender: Ripple

Sender Balance: 46,962,615.131711

Receiver: rpF98sqNJHYDas6SoRQL6XfctmZcZC2cjZ

Receiver Balance: 11,476,978.88723

Link: https://t.co/DwrHtOFyj0 — XRPL Monitor (@XRPL_Monitor) March 23, 2020

As per data from Bithomp, the 100 mln XRP went from one Ripple wallet to another. 30 mln XRP went to multisignature wallets set up by the BitGo platform which offers crypto custodian services to institutional customers.

The rest of the XRP was sent by the crypto exchanges Bithumb and Coinoine.

Must Read This Scam with Ripple CEO Making Rounds on YouTube - READ MORE

XRP price expectations – bullish ones

Despite the fact that large amounts of XRP dumped by Ripple into the market are usually taken as a bearish sign, this time, traders are saying the opposite.

Now that Bitcoin has risen 14.83 percent and Ethereum has climbed up 14.06 percent, as per data from CoinMarketCap, analysts are feeling bullish on the third biggest coin too.

Trader @GerardWalker5 has spotted a massive Falling Wedge formation on the chart.

Prior to that, he tweeted that he had seen ‘some potentially nice set ups in XRP – an ascending triangle, which might take XRP to $0.22.

Analysts on TradingView are also sharing their bullish takes on the price from its current position. Their predictions are a bit higher, saying XRP is moving towards $0.30.

In particular, trader ‘TradingShot’ says: