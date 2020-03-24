Back
Ripple Transfers 130 Mln XRP to Anonymous Wallet – Will It Impact the Price?

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 09:15
  • Yuri Molchan

    Over the past several hours, XRPL Monitor detected several massive transactions, totalling slightly over 174 mln XRP. Most of it was sent by Ripple

Contents

As XRP has entered the green zone along with Bitcoin and the rest of the market, the XRPL Monitor has noticed several major transfers in which 174.4 mln XRP was moved over the past eleven hours.

The biggest ones among them were made by Ripple, totaling 130 mln XRP sent by the cryptocurrency heavyweight.

Meanwhile, traders are sharing their take on the future XRP price, after the Bitcoin rate growth and Monday’s announcement of the US Fed to launch a ‘QE infinite’.

Ripple and major exchanges move 174.4 mln XRP

The XRPL Monitor Twitter bot has reported that over the past several hours several large transactions were made, bearing 174.4 mln XRP in total.

Three of those were conducted by blockchain giant Ripple.

As per data from Bithomp, the 100 mln XRP went from one Ripple wallet to another. 30 mln XRP went to multisignature wallets set up by the BitGo platform which offers crypto custodian services to institutional customers.

The rest of the XRP was sent by the crypto exchanges Bithumb and Coinoine.

XRP price expectations – bullish ones

Despite the fact that large amounts of XRP dumped by Ripple into the market are usually taken as a bearish sign, this time, traders are saying the opposite.

Now that Bitcoin has risen 14.83 percent and Ethereum has climbed up 14.06 percent, as per data from CoinMarketCap, analysts are feeling bullish on the third biggest coin too.

Trader @GerardWalker5 has spotted a massive Falling Wedge formation on the chart.

Prior to that, he tweeted that he had seen ‘some potentially nice set ups in XRP – an ascending triangle, which might take XRP to $0.22.

Analysts on TradingView are also sharing their bullish takes on the price from its current position. Their predictions are a bit higher, saying XRP is moving towards $0.30.

In particular, trader ‘TradingShot’ says:

“There are two scenarios for XRPUSD right now: Either (A) a +220% Lower High rise as in 2018 to $0.30 or (B) a slower rise to a Lower High at $0.24 assuming the March heavy sell-off was an anomaly caused by the coronavirus panic.”

XRP TV

Bitcoin (BTC) Still Behind Gold (XAU), Despite Overnight Surge: Peter Schiff

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:53
  • Yuri Molchan

    Major Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has criticized BTC again, despite the overnight price surge of 18 percent, and stated that gold is in a bull market

Contents

On Monday, after the Fed’s announcement of ‘QE Infinity’, the price of Bitcoin soared past the $6,000 level and is now trading in the $6,600 area with analysts debating whether it will keep rising or show a massive reverse.

Overnight, Bitcoin added about 18 percent. However, the prominent Bitcoin opponent and gold advocate, Peter Schiff, stated that Bitcoin is still underperforming gold and the latter is in a bull market, unlike BTC.

‘Ignoring Bitcoin's 12% gain today’

The CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, has again taken to Twitter to stab at Bitcoin despite its significant overnight price gains, rising by around $1,000.

In his latest tweet, Schiff says that, despite the new quick gains, Bitcoin is still 35 percent below its 2020 high and just 3 percent up YTD.

Unlike BTC, says Schiff, gold is in a bull market. XAU is only 2 percent below its 2020 high and is up 7 percent year-to-date.

Schiff also says that now BTC is 65 percent below its 2017 high and that it may never reach a new high ever again, unlike gold.

Bitcoin has outperformed S&P 500

CIO of Arcane Assets and trader Eric Wall stated that over the past months Bitcoin has been outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Alex Kruger also recently tweeted that Bitcoin has been trading like a low beta stock as of late, which means that BTC is starting to behave like a safe haven asset. Trader Willy Woo shared a similar take on Monday.

‘Might be testing the levels at $4,200 or $4,800’

As per the short-term prospects for Bitcoin, trader ‘Crypto Michael’ believes that BTC is likely to drop and test the $4,800-$4,200 area.

However, he reminded the community that low levels offer great opportunities for BTC investors.

