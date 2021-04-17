Ripple to Make ODL Metrics Available for Institutions and Individual Clients

RippleX director of developer relations tweeted that Ripple plans to enable financial institutions and retail clients to view data on ODL usage on its corporate website

In a Twitter discussion, director of developer relations at RippleX, Matt Hamilton, shared that in the future Ripple plans to add ODL metrics to its website to make it visible for both institutional and individual clients.

He did not say when this will be done exactly, though.

Ripple to make ODL metrics available on its website

In a recent tweet, blockchain researcher Leonidas Hadjiloizou, who often shares data about XRP, has suggested that the fintech giant Ripple should make ODL metrics visible to anyone on the company’s website.

He believes that not many details need to be visible but enough to let financial institutions and individuals to see that “the product is working and being used”.

This may include functioning ODL corridors, XRP amount transferred in various periods - from 1 hour and 24 hours to the total XRP amount sent since ODL launch, etc.

Head of Ripple’s dev platform RippleX, Matt Hamilton, has responded that this opportunity has already been discussed. He was unable to share any particular dates of launching ODL metrics on the Ripple website, but wrote that the company intends to do this in the future.

Image via Twitter

About On-Demand Liquidity

On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) is a Ripple product for fast and low-cost transnational money transfers using XRP.

There are several ODL-based corridors powered by Ripple on crypto exchanges – in the EU, Mexico, the Philippines, Australia and now another one has been set up after Ripple teamed up with the Australian payments operator Novatti.

Another Ripple partner, FlashFX, has also announced the creation of several new ODL corridors recently.