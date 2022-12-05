Ripple Partner Airwallex Joins Forces with Agoda Global Digital Travel Platform in Singapore

Mon, 12/05/2022 - 15:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
Airwallex has teamed up with Agoda for the benefit of Hong Kong business travelers
Ripple Partner Airwallex Joins Forces with Agoda Global Digital Travel Platform in Singapore
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a recent article by Fintech Financial News, Ripple partner — major global fintech platform Airwallex — which has been a member of RippleNet since 2017, has inked a partnership with another popular platform, Agoda.

Unlike Airwallex, it operates in the travel industry and is a major company in this space working in Asia and around the world. Now, these two giants have joined forces for the benefit of their clients.

Airwallex and Agoda's partnership

The aforementioned partnership will enable business travelers from Hong Kong SMEs to reserve hotels and other accommodations, getting large discounts from Airwallex. Clients of both companies will gain from this partnership, receiving large amounts of cashback booking airfare and accommodation in numerous countries around the globe. Airwallex Borderless Cards will help them here, per the source.

In the last month, travel have become increasingly popular as pandemic restrictions have been gradually lifted. According to a recent survey conducted by Airwallex for SMEs in Hong Kong, over 80% of respondents intend to go on a business trip within the next half year.

As for the coming 12 months, this figure gets even higher and reaches 93% of positive replies in the poll. Twenty-six percent plan to travel to Southeast Asia, 17% are heading to Europe and 9% to Australia. Other destinations that the respondents mentioned were Mainland China, the U.K. and the U.S.

Related
Brad Garlinghouse Congratulates Ripple Team for Reaching Current Point When Verdict May Be on Horizon

Airwallex and Agoda are considering this recovery from pandemic travel restrictions a chance for future expansion.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Crypto CEO Predicts More Black Swan-Type Events
12/05/2022 - 18:49
Crypto CEO Predicts More Black Swan-Type Events
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here’s How XRP’s Value Can Finally Be Realized: Max Avery
12/05/2022 - 16:35
Here’s How XRP’s Value Can Finally Be Realized: Max Avery
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Vitalik Buterin Names Most Exciting Things About Ethereum Ecosystem
12/05/2022 - 16:08
Vitalik Buterin Names Most Exciting Things About Ethereum Ecosystem
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya