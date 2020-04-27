Ripple Participates in Sending 55.8 Mln XRP as XRP Price Heads for $0.28

Tweet-based article

As per recent data, Ripple and a major South-Korean exchange have moved almost fifty-six million XRP. Meanwhile the XRP price is likely heading for $0.28

Ripple remains one of the most popular top-ten coins after BTC on crypto Twitter while the large XRP army is looking forward to the day when the XRP price goes parabolic. However, the price is moving at a slow pace and holding for a while at every new high.

At press-time, the third largest coin is trading at $0.1977. Recently, Ripple and a major South-Korean exchange have, together, moved over fifty-five million XRP ($11,010,484). Meanwhile, TradingView experts believe that the XRP price may be heading towards a $0.28 high.

55.8 mln XRP gets going

XRPL Monitor has shared some data on several recent transactions, in which slightly over fifty-five million XRP was transferred. Part of it (8 mln XRP) was sent between Ripple wallets that appear to be anonymous.

42 mln XRP was transferred between Bithumb’s XRP wallets. 5.8 mln XRP was sent from UpBit to Bittrex.

XRP price is heading for $0.28

The trader who goes by the name ‘strictly’ has shared his XRP price prediction on TradingView. He is considering two possible scenarios, believing that XPP will either start surging towards the $0.28 high or will begin descending to the $0.14200 level.

“I have more respect for other traders, especially on Twitter, that flip flop their calls frequently, because they are always looking both ways! IMO, the analysts that are only seeing price in one direction, are dangerous (REKT)!!!”

Trader ‘David_Smith’ is also looking at two scenarios. However, his expectations towards the XRP price in the near future are different. He writes:

“One more retest of the Channel's resistance will come in case we break the higher boundary of the current range we formed above the mid line. Downward breakout of the range will lead to the retest of the mid line and if we lose the mid line then it's expected to be retest of the lower boundary of the channel”

