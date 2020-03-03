Back
Original article based on tweet

Ripple Moves 70.1 Mln XRP as Coin’s Fan States XRP Price Is Up 25% in 2020

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 10:02
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    Blockchain behemoth Ripple has transfered just over 70 million XRP after previously releasing one billion XRP from its escrow wallet

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

The XRPL Monitor account has detected several consecutive transactions totaling 70,139,458 XRP. That equals $39,993,038 USD.

Prior to that, on March 1, the blockchain giant Ripple unleashed one billion XRP from its escrow wallet, as reported by U.Today.

Ripple sends away 70,1 mln XRP

Five consecutive transactions were detected by the Twitter bot XRPL Monitor, in which Ripple transferred slightly over 70 million XRP.

XRP
Image via Twitter

Information from the Bithomp site, which provides data on XRP transfers, shows that 19.3 mln XRP was moved to a BitGo wallet.

The rest of the 70.1 mln XRP was sent between addresses belonging to Ripple itself.

A few days ago, Ripple moved 1 bln XRP from its escrow storage. However, later on, 900 mln XRP was sent back to escrow.

Must Read
Ripple Strikes Partnership with Major UAE Bank - READ MORE

‘XRP is 25% up this year’

Recently, an article in the Financial Times revealed that XRP sales actually make up a significant portion of Ripple’s income and that the crypto giant would continue at a loss if it didn't gradually sell the coins it holds.

Some in the XRP community commented, saying this is quite natural, since Ripple targets banks, so institutional investors want to buy XRP.

Many in the community, however, criticize Ripple for constant XRP sales, claiming it prevents the coin’s price from rising.

Meanwhile, an XRP community member @RobertArtRobArt has tweeted that so far this year, XRP has surged 25 percent.

Earlier this year, in January, XRP surged from under the $0.20 price level and managed to break past $0.30. That did not last long, however, as at the time of writing, the third-largest currency is trading at $0.2357, showing a 1.23-percent increase, as per CoinMarketCap.

#Ripple News
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
Litecoin's (LTC) MimbleWimble Progress Update: Testnet Date Announced

Litecoin's (LTC) MimbleWimble Progress Update: Testnet Date Announced
DOGE Named Best Crypto Coin by Elon Musk

DOGE Named Best Crypto Coin by Elon Musk
This Chart Shows Why New Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Is Just Getting Started

This Chart Shows Why New Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Is Just Getting Started

Litecoin's (LTC) MimbleWimble Progress Update: Testnet Date Announced

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 11:24
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Vladislav Sopov

    Litecoin's (LTC) dev David Burkett is working hard on MimbleWimble's privacy protocol for the LTC network. Besides a detailed dev update, he has set the first time frame

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

An author of the MimbleWimble privacy and fungibility protocol implementation designed for the Litecoin (LTC) network, David Burkett, shared his February progress and unveiled the preliminary date of the testnet launch.

En route to privacy

According to Mr. Burkett, he reconsidered the design of non-interactive transactions, the holy grail of MimbleWimble. The new design is available on GitHub as the Litecoin Improvement Proposal (LIP) 0004, fully ready for further review.

Also, Mr. Burkett worked on transaction validation features. He introduced the concept of merkle mountain ranges (MMRs), a kind of data structure within the blockchain. Furthermore, he slightly modified the original kernel design to make future soft-forks of the system possible.

The developer's nearest plans are to get back to the Node APIs of the protocol as well as its block validation logic.

When summer ends

Like many blockchain developers, David Burket prefers to avoid setting precious time frames when talking about game-changing solutions. This latest development update is the first time he has disclosed a date. 

Must Read
Litecoin (LTC) MimbleWimble: Non-Interactive Transactions Are Ready - READ MORE

He announced that the testnet release of Litecoin's (LTC) MimbleWimble protocol will be delivered by the end of summer 2020. The release will demonstrate all block and transaction validation rules, the first version of peer-to-peer messaging, transaction pool and syncing. Also, as usual, the blocks will be mined by the blockchain. 

However, it will lack the end-user version of the wallet, so non-CS Litecoin (LTC) holders won't be able to test it by themselves.

#Litecoin News
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
Litecoin's (LTC) MimbleWimble Progress Update: Testnet Date Announced

Litecoin's (LTC) MimbleWimble Progress Update: Testnet Date Announced
DOGE Named Best Crypto Coin by Elon Musk

DOGE Named Best Crypto Coin by Elon Musk
This Chart Shows Why New Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Is Just Getting Started

This Chart Shows Why New Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Is Just Getting Started