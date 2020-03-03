Ripple Moves 70.1 Mln XRP as Coin’s Fan States XRP Price Is Up 25% in 2020

Original article based on tweet

Blockchain behemoth Ripple has transfered just over 70 million XRP after previously releasing one billion XRP from its escrow wallet

The XRPL Monitor account has detected several consecutive transactions totaling 70,139,458 XRP. That equals $39,993,038 USD.

Prior to that, on March 1, the blockchain giant Ripple unleashed one billion XRP from its escrow wallet, as reported by U.Today.

Ripple sends away 70,1 mln XRP

Five consecutive transactions were detected by the Twitter bot XRPL Monitor, in which Ripple transferred slightly over 70 million XRP.

Transaction Type: Payment

Amount: 20,000,000 XRP

Fee: 500 drops (0.0005 XRP)

Sender: Ripple

Sender Balance: 691,172,774.9865

Receiver: Ripple

Receiver Balance: 139,762,435.135797

Information from the Bithomp site, which provides data on XRP transfers, shows that 19.3 mln XRP was moved to a BitGo wallet.

The rest of the 70.1 mln XRP was sent between addresses belonging to Ripple itself.

A few days ago, Ripple moved 1 bln XRP from its escrow storage. However, later on, 900 mln XRP was sent back to escrow.

‘XRP is 25% up this year’

Recently, an article in the Financial Times revealed that XRP sales actually make up a significant portion of Ripple’s income and that the crypto giant would continue at a loss if it didn't gradually sell the coins it holds.

Some in the XRP community commented, saying this is quite natural, since Ripple targets banks, so institutional investors want to buy XRP.

Many in the community, however, criticize Ripple for constant XRP sales, claiming it prevents the coin’s price from rising.

Meanwhile, an XRP community member @RobertArtRobArt has tweeted that so far this year, XRP has surged 25 percent.

XRP is up roughly 25% in 2020, so far. — 🇨🇭Robert Art 🇨🇭 The Wolf of Rekt Street (@RobertArtRobArt) March 3, 2020

Earlier this year, in January, XRP surged from under the $0.20 price level and managed to break past $0.30. That did not last long, however, as at the time of writing, the third-largest currency is trading at $0.2357, showing a 1.23-percent increase, as per CoinMarketCap.