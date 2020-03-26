Ripple Makes Sizable Donations to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Ripple has joined the growing list of companies that are fighting the coronavirus epidemic. The blockchain giant has made an announcement about donating $200,000 to San Francisco-based nonprofit Tipping Point Community and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

In these challenging times, Ripple is committed to being part of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re starting in our own backyard with $100K donations each to @tippingpoint's COVID emergency response fund and @siliconvalleycf’s COVID Regional Response Fund. (1/2) — Ripple (@Ripple) March 25, 2020

Ripple enables remote work

As reported by U.Today, Ripple became part of the mass remote working trend in order to flatten the spread of the deadly coronavirus that already has more than 470,000 confirmed cases worldwide. Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, made it clear that the company prioritized the well-being of its team.

With that being said, Ripple continues to support its customers during these tough times. While world economies are basically shutting down one by one to battle the virus, there is a great need for transferring money around the globe, according to Garlinghouse.

More charitable efforts

Binance Charity, the blockchain-based donation platform of one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, recently kicked off the Crypto Against COVID campaign. Binance set the ball rolling with a hefty $1 mln contribution.

On March 12, the Italian Red Cross launched a Bitcoin fundraising campaign to fight the disease. At press time, it has managed to collect more than $21,000, which significantly exceeds its initial target of $10,000.