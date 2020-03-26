Back
Ripple Makes Sizable Donations to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 06:08
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Ripple makes a $200,000 donation to fight the coronavirus pandemic after transitioning to remote work

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Ripple has joined the growing list of companies that are fighting the coronavirus epidemic. The blockchain giant has made an announcement about donating $200,000 to San Francisco-based nonprofit Tipping Point Community and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Ripple enables remote work 

As reported by U.Today, Ripple became part of the mass remote working trend in order to flatten the spread of the deadly coronavirus that already has more than 470,000 confirmed cases worldwide. Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, made it clear that the company prioritized the well-being of its team. 

With that being said, Ripple continues to support its customers during these tough times. While world economies are basically shutting down one by one to battle the virus, there is a great need for transferring money around the globe, according to Garlinghouse. 

More charitable efforts

Binance Charity, the blockchain-based donation platform of one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, recently kicked off the Crypto Against COVID campaign. Binance set the ball rolling with a hefty $1 mln contribution. 

On March 12, the Italian Red Cross launched a Bitcoin fundraising campaign to fight the disease. At press time, it has managed to collect more than $21,000, which significantly exceeds its initial target of $10,000. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 09:18
  • Yuri Molchan

    While Bitcoin is trading above $6,500, thus letting other cryptos hold in the green, XRP remains in the $0.16 area as its liquidity index is approaching a new ATH

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
While Bitcoin is trading in the mid-$6,000 range, XRP has so far been holding at $0.16, not so vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic economic impact. Meanwhile, anonymous holders continue showing interest in the third-largest crypto coin and are moving gargantuan amounts of it between unregistered wallets.

More good news is that the liquidity index of XRP keeps recovering and is preparing to hit a new all-time high in one of Ripple’s ODL corridors.

XRP Liquidity Index ready to soar

The Twitter bot that tracks the XRP liquidity index in three ODL corridors is showing that one of them has restored its trading volume almost enough to beat the current all-time high. We are talking about the Australian exchange BTC Markets and the XRP/AUD pair.

With the current ATH being 7,164,301, the current trading volume is behind that by less than a million - 6,489,417. Only 29 percent of the daily trading has been completed so far today, as per data shared by the bot on Twitter.

The other two corridors watched by this bot – the Bitso exchange in Mexico (the largest ODL corridor) and Coins.ph in the Philippines – are far from overtaking the current ATHs of the local XRP liquidity index so far.

122.7 mln XRP moved by anonymous holders

The XRPL Monitor has shared some data showing that over the past 17 hours, almost 123 mln XRP has been transferred between wallets with unregistered owners. The smallest amounts here – 2 wires around 6 mln XRP each – were moved between Bithumb wallets.

The biggest transfer of 109.9 mln XRP was made between anonymous crypto addresses. The fee for sending this giant amount totalled only 20 XRP.

XRP liquidity index

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

