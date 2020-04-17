Ripple Makes Significant Effort to Battle COVID-19 Pandemic

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Blockchain decacorn Ripple and its former CEO Chris Larsen are donating $5 mln to five San Francisco-based food banks to mitigate the impact of the deadly coronavirus.

The latest philanthropic effort was possible because of the social impact called 'Ripple for Good,' which was launched by the payments giant back in September 2018, with more than $100 mln worth of contributions.

Bay Area struggles with food shortages

The COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing millions of businesses to close their doors, has led to a hunger crisis in the San Francisco Bay Area. Food banks are scrambling to meet the growing demand for groceries due to a sharp uptick in jobless claims.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank, one of the non-profit organizations that received a $1 mln donation from Ripple, is struggling to handle all calls from low-income people who no longer can no longer buy food amid the flood of layoffs.

'Our hotline used to handle about 180 calls a day; now there are 1,200 a day from people who are recently unemployed and are so worried. There is so much anxiety right now,' said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank.

Tech leaders join the fight against COVID-19

Back in March, Ripple also sent $200,000 to non-profit organizations to help them survive during the crisis.

Other big names in crypto that stepped up with their own donations include Binance and the Stellar Development Foundation.

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO and vocal Bitcoin proponent Jack Dorsey made an unprecedented decision to donate $1 bln (28 percent of his net worth) to fight COVID-19.