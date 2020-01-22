Ripple Is One of Disruptors in Blockchain Gaming, According to SBI Investment Korea

Ripple and Forte are already transforming the gaming industry while SuperTree raises $62.7 mln during its Series A funding round

Ripple is one of the companies that is driving the adoption of blockchain in gaming, according to SBI Investment Korea Director Lee Joo-hyuk. He alluded to the $100 mln fund that was formed by Ripple's investment arm Xpring and gaming startup Forte back in March 2019.

His comments came after SuperTree, one of the leading companies in blockchain gaming, raked in 3 bln won (about $62.7 mln). With freshly injected capital, SuperTree will continue to develop its gaming platform PlayDapp and buy intellectual property (IP) rights for some popular games.

SuperTree uses meta-blockchain technology in order to decentralize gaming. The company is helmed by industry veteran SungWone Choi who revolutionized the South Korean gaming scene and other high-profile executives.

Its games (CryptoDozer and DozerBird) were added to the Samsung Keystore that debuted on Galaxy 10.

Despite more money pouring into gaming dApps, they continue to see relatively lukewarm consumer demand. CryptoKitties, one of the only blockchain games that managed to some buzz, is not pretty much a fad right now.

It remains to be seen whether or not the likes of Ripple will be able to move the needle in this industry niche.

As reported by U.Today, Forte co-founder Brett Seyler co-founder opined that the technology is way too complicated for mainstream adoption but their tie-up with Ripple could change and lead to the creation of full-fledged gaming economies.