ENG
RU

Ripple Giant Moves 785 Million XRP, While XRP Managed to Touch $0.52

News
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 08:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
Over the past ten hours, almost 790 million XRP were shifted by the Ripple fintech behemoth, meanwhile, the coin’s price managed to rise above the $0.50 level briefly
Ripple Giant Moves 785 Million XRP, While XRP Managed to Touch $0.52
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Whale Alert crypto tracker has reported that, in the past 10 hours, two Ripple-initiated transactions have been noticed, carrying a total of $347,855,136.

In the meantime, XRP has briefly surged to the $0.52 level but has rolled back down by now.

6811_0
Image via TradingView

Ripple moves 785 million XRP tokens

According to data shared by Whale Alert, the Ripple crypto heavyweight has made two transfers, moving a whopping 745,669,248 XRP (equal to $330,204,163) and 40,000,000 XRP (the equivalent of $17,650,973).

The money has been shifted between Ripple's internal wallets.

6811_0
Image via Twitter

Related
Ripple Asks Court to Force SEC to Produce Documents Regarding Bitcoin and Ethereum

Ripple keeps signing up new companies to RippleNet

After the Ripple and MoneyGram remittance giant terminated their partnership recently, the fintech giant has sold all of the GMI it had kept. Besides, Ripple continues to defend itself in court, fighting off SEC prosecutors in the lawsuit that began in late December 2020.

Still, despite the lawsuit and the fact that XRP has been delisted by multiple exchangesincluding big ones like Coinbase, Bittrex and Binance USthe company has managed to sign fifteen new contracts with banking institutions since the SEC filed legal suit.

Further, as reported by U.Today earlier, Ripple lawyers have asked the federal judge to compel the SEC to produce in court its documents collected on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Unlike XRP, the two major cryptocurrencies have been defined by the regulator as non-securities for a long while already.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Polkadot (DOT) to Release Its Pioneering "Common Good" Element, Statemint Parachain
News
03/09/2021 - 13:13

Polkadot (DOT) to Release Its Pioneering "Common Good" Element, Statemint Parachain
Vladislav Sopov
article image Bluzelle (BLZ) Partners with Equinix to Bring PoS Validators to Clouds
News
03/10/2021 - 14:27

Bluzelle (BLZ) Partners with Equinix to Bring PoS Validators to Clouds
Vladislav Sopov
article image Growth for Gold This Year Is Blocked by Bitcoin: Bloomberg's Top Analyst
News
03/11/2021 - 15:44

Growth for Gold This Year Is Blocked by Bitcoin: Bloomberg's Top Analyst
Yuri Molchan