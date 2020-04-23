Ripple Contributes to Bay Area Non-Profit Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Ripple makes a donation to Tipping Point Community to soften the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic

San Francisco-based blockchain giant has made a donation to Tipping Point Community, a Bay Area non-profit, to support those in poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after the organization received $100,000 from Ripple one month ago.





Helping out the poor

According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the coronavirus-induced crisis affects people unevenly, with low-income communities being the most vulnerable group.

26 mln of Americans have already filed for jobless benefits in the span of just five weeks as the country remains under lockdown.



As reported by U.Today, Ripple donated $5 million to five food banks in San Francisco that are struggling to cope with thousands of phone calls.





Ripple among Bay Area leaders

Other notable companies that contributed to Tipping Point Community include Target, Visa, Deloitte, and Blackrock.

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently pledged $1 bln (a quarter of his fortune) for COVID-19 relief.