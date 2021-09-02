RimauSwap Launches First-Ever Malaysian DeFi Ecosystem, Announces RIMAU Tokensale

RimauSwap is going to give a proper spin to crypto adoption flywheel in Malaysia, one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech markets.

RimauSwap launches on Binance Smart Chain: Details

Next-gen decentralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem RimauSwap (https://rimauswap.finance/ , RIMAU) launches on Binance Smart Chain, the world’s most popular smart contracts platform by crypto heavyweight Binance.

You can stake your RIMAU tokens in our single-token RIMAU Belang Pool. Your RIMAU token quantity will increase with attractive APR when we launch RimauSwap officially on Aug 31st, 2021.



RimauSwap (https://rimauswap.finance/) is an all-in-one ecosystem of decentralized finance products focused on empowering the Malaysian community with the latest DeFi instruments. In Bahasa Malaysia, “Rimau” means “Tiger,” so the very name of RimauSwap stresses its particular attitude towards Malaysians all over the globe. It will be the first-ever DEX with the Bahasa Malaysia language interface and documentation.

The RimauSwap team announces that its basic set of functions will include a low-latency decentralized swap module based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), high-speed automated market-making engine (AMM), community-driven liquidity pools, trading environment and “yield farming” dashboard.

The project has enlisted Paladin Blockchain Security to perform a third-party security audit of its smart contracts design. RIMAU liquidity pools will be activated on the top 10 decentralized financial ecosystems by market capitalization. Also, the team will be seeking VCs interested in supporting RimauSwap (RIMAU) in the next funding rounds.

In 2022, RIMAU will be listed on other top-notch centralized and decentralized exchanges and integrated into red hot, real world use cases.

Introducing RIMAU, a backbone element of RimauSwap tokenomics

RIMAU is a BSC-based token that adheres to the BEP-20 standard. It is set to act as a core utility and governance instrument in the RimauSwap ecosystem. RIMAU’s supply is limited at 1.3 million tokens: one million tokens will be minted at pre-launch while the rest of the 300,000 RIMAU will be minted in 18 months.

The entire pre-minted supply will be allocated to a public tokensale (60%, see below), farms (25%), partners’ bonuses, marketing expenses (up to 10%) and team wallets (5%,).

The RIMAU tokensale occured on Aug. 15, 2021 and carried on through its main launching on Aug. 31, 2021 4:00PM Malaysia local time (GMT+8). RIMAU enthusiasts can participate in this tokensale with their Metamasks or other wallets supported by networks compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine.

RIMAU will be also used for liquidity providing initiatives: 0.17% of every trade made will be used to reward liquidity providers directly (in a SushiSwap-like manner), while 0.05% of every trade made will be sent to buy back RIMAU tokens for periodic destroying (“burning”) events.

As such, the platform will charge its traders with negligible 0.25% fees.

RIMAU tokens can be staked in RimauSwap’s native Belang pools with highly competitive annualized percentage rates (APR).

Bridging the gap between non-profit and for-profit models

RimauSwap (https://rimauswap.finance/) promotes itself as a Public Benefit Project (PBP) that merges the benefits of for-profit and non-profit designs. The RimauSwap project will operate in a responsible and sustainable manner; its team advocates a sustainable ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) mechanism.

Forty-five percent of the revenues from the “yield farming” module will be directed to the purposes of creating a positive social impact in the Malaysian community. Eventually, the project will migrate to a community-driven manner of governance: RIMAU holders will be authorized to have a say in ESG’s charity initiatives.

According to the updated version of its roadmap, the exchange will be fully Muslim-friendly: all financial operations will be executed in accordance with Shariah law. In a nutshell, the exchange will advocate a GLOCAL model that will combine a global concept with local flavor.

RimauSwap (RIMAU) is set to pioneer sustainability in the decentralized finances segment. Thus, it can address the core challenge of this sphere: stressed sustainability will advance the trust and transparency of DeFi products.

Bottom line

RimauSwap (RIMAU) is an ambitious effort to build the first-ever Malaysian decentralized cryptocurrency exchange with Bahasa Malaysia support, documents and interface. Its list of functions will include DEX with AMM and liquidity pools.

RimauSwap prioritizes the sustainability of its ecosystem: it is going to be fully Shariah-compliant. Its ESG mechanism is designed for the public benefit of Malaysians.