‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Regrets Not Buying Bitcoin (BTC) Back in 2009

Robert Kiyosaki says he would have bought Bitcoin back in the year of its birth but he invested elsewhere instead

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, has taken to Twitter again to talk Bitcoin to his audience. This time he said nothing about the USD and the current financial crisis, but mentioned Bitcoin for another reason. Kiyosaki regrets not buying BTC back in 2009.

‘Did not understand Bitcoin’

The prominent real estate investor says that back in 2009, when Bitcoin was born, he did not understand the future digital gold and so when he took a $300-mln loan, he bought not BTC but 7,000 rental units.

With the tax-free millions Kiyosaki made on those he bought traditional safe-haven assets – gold and silver. Now he recommends studying assets well before buying them. But Bitcoin seems to remain on his list of preferences.

‘Corona vaccine is new gold’

Robert Kiyosaki also mentioned the start of anti-COVID-19 vaccine human trials announced by creator Bill Gates on April 9.

The investor’s narrative is taking a somewhat conspiracy-like pivot here as Kiyosaki believes that Gates is going to use the coronavirus to make another fortune by making vaccination mandatory. He also mentioned President Trump using the pandemic to win the coming election.

“BREAKING NEWS. Corona VACCINE the new GOLD. BIll Gates announce his vaccine begins human testing today. SURPRISED? I’m not. Pandemic fishy. TRUMP in. Trump needs to get economy going to win re-election. Gates will make trillions. Elites will make vaccination mandatory. Fishy.”

