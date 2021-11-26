Retro-Styled CryptoTanks Game Enters GameFi Industry

With the further development of the gaming industry, new ways of consuming digital enjoyment appear on the market. After the development of the GameFi industry, the new Play-to-Earn concept comes to the table, and projects like CryptoTanks are one of the representatives of the forming industry.

By implementation of NFT technology, each in-game item can represent a non-fungible token that is available for holding, selling, and buying. With technology like this, the GameFi industry can give a second breath to long-lost games like Tanks or even Tamagochi.

CryptoTanks is not the first product in the GameFi industry, but it is one of the first projects that include numerous distinctive features compared to other games. The newly implemented mechanism makes the game more enjoyable and sometimes even profitable for its players.

CryptoTanks players are able to use the feature that is widely distributed in the DeFi industry, which is lending. If you own an effective and unique vehicle, other players would also like to test out your tank. To solve this issue, CryptoTanks is introducing a vehicle lending feature.

The #CryptoTanks team decided to build a long-term community that genuinely enjoys both games and new technologies.

By giving out your vehicle for some time to other players you are able to receive a passive income. Additionally, by lending tanks out, you have a chance to receive your item back with increased stats, which adds even more value to it. After you decide to sell your vehicle, you will be able to do so with a significant premium if the item went through numerous battles and gained another level.

The CryptoTanks game welcomes all types of players and even those who have never tried to control a proper battle machine. By playing regular games and matches, users will become eligible for receiving the $TANK token after the game. Even if you lose, you are still going to receive some tokens that will make the play-to-earn process more enjoyable.

CryptoTanks is available on almost all platforms, including iOS and Android mobile phones. At the same time, being multi-platform, the game itself supports multiple chains. While running on Ethereum blockchain, the game is available on the second-layer Polygon solution that makes transactions within the game faster and, more importantly, cheaper.

By utilizing two blockchains at once, users will be able to make even small transactions inside the game without having to pay ridiculously high fees that appear on the Ethereum network in network congestion periods.

By combining new technologies and traditional gaming experiences, CryptoTanks create a perfect environment for both playing and earning while having an enjoyable experience. The NFT technology and blockchain, in general, offer more opportunities even for four-decade-old games like Tanks.